Released hostage Emily Damari’s injured hand becomes an instant symbol of Israeli defiance

Within hours of her release from captivity in Gaza, Emily Damari’s hand had become a new Israeli icon.

Damari was injured on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists shot her and took her hostage. It became clear after she was released on the first day of a ceasefire on Sunday that she had lost the ring and middle finger on her left hand.

The clearest evidence came in a photograph released by the Israeli government, and later confirmed by pictures her family shared, showing Damari video chatting with her brother and father. In it, she was smiling as she showed off her hand, which was bandaged, with her thumb, index and pinky fingers visible.

Soon, supporters had added bandages to the “rock on” emoji, which uses the same configuration of fingers, to transform Damari’s injury into a symbol of defiance. Damari’s mother, Mandy, added the emoji to her handle on the social network X, and posted a photo with her daughter grinning while displaying the wounded hand.

The most widely circulated version was made by Aviad Amergi, an Israeli sneaker artist, who posted it on Instagram along with the words, “A great small victory.” His followers quickly requested that he turn it into a sticker for WhatsApp, the messaging platform that is massively popular in Israel, where it soon circulated widely.

Others adapted Damari’s gesture as well. A drawing of Damari’s hands demonstrating the Jewish priestly blessing circulated online, with words from the biblical benediction: “May God bless you and keep you.” The drawing was attributed to Moshe Shapira, a Jerusalem artist and architect, whose son Aner was killed on Oct. 7 after saving the lives of others.

The Israeli soccer play Ohad Hazut made the sign with his hands after a win on Monday, writing on Instagram, “An important victory.”

And at least one Israeli has even had the image etched onto his leg as a tattoo, according to a video shared by the pro-Israel influencer Hen Mazzig.

Together, the symbol is emerging as a companion to “We Will Dance Again,” the refrain adopted by survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, as a show of resilience for Israelis traumatized by Oct. 7. It also joins the yellow ribbon, which has become a ubiquitous symbol of advocacy for the hostages.

“There are many symbols of victory, this is my symbol,” tweeted the Israeli artist Nemo Shiff alongside several renditions of Damari’s hand. “For me, it symbolizes survival and bravery against all odds.”

Some — including Lihi Lapid, the writer who is the wife of Yair Lapid, the Israeli parliamentary opposition leader — have also noted that the configuration of Damari’s remaining fingers is the same as the sign for “I love you” in American Sign Language.

Damari herself channeled both interpretations in her first Instagram post after returning to Israel. ““Love, love, love,” she posted, in a video visible to her friends and family but soon shared much more widely. “I have returned to my beloved life.” She ended her post with the “rock on” emoji.

