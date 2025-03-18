Gal Gadot unveils star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming first Israeli actor honored there

Gal Gadot addressed her family in Hebrew and spoke about growing up in Israel at a ceremony Tuesday to unveil her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel,” the 39-year-old said during the ceremony. She added, “This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”

She later returned to the idea to cheers, saying, “To all the young women out there, the young people, especially young girls watching, if a girl from Rosh Ha’ayin can get a star at the Hollywood Boulevard, anything is possible.”

The ceremony to inaugurate the star was shielded from public view and briefly disrupted by a confrontation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators, according to Variety.

It also comes as Gadot’s latest movie, a live-action version of “Snow White,” is roiled by multiple controversies — including over potential tension between its stars over the Israel-Hamas war and its depiction of the fairy tale’s seven dwarves.

Gadot’s star was announced last year. She is the second Israeli to receive the accolade, after the media mogul Haim Saban in 2017.

After her ceremony, she posed on the star with her husband and their four daughters, who range in age from 13 to 1. Gadot survived a life-threatening complication during her most recent pregnancy last year.

