Simcha Felder beats Heshy Tischler in lopsided NY City Council election

State Sen. Simcha Felder handily won the election to fill a vacant City Council seat representing Borough Park, Brooklyn, beating the theatrical radio host Heshy Tischler.

Felder is a veteran politician who has represented the heavily Orthodox area for about 20 of the past 23 years, serving in the New York State Senate as well as a previous stint in the City Council. He took upwards of 80% of the vote Tuesday, according to City and State. He is a conservative Democrat who caucused for a time with the Republicans, and is filling the seat held by Kalman Yeger, who was elected to the State Assembly last year.

Tischler, his opponent, is perhaps best known for leading raucous protests against COVID-era restrictions in 2020, which led to a conviction for incitement.

