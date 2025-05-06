6 Jewish influencers who aren’t giving up on TikTok

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This article was produced as part of JTA’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around the world to report on issues that affect their lives.

TikTok, the platform widely known for viral dance trends and food challenges, has also emerged as a platform for education, cultural exchange and entertainment. With over 60% of TikTok users under 18 and an average daily usage of nearly 1.5 hours, the app has become a key space for engaging younger generations in learning about Jewish customs, history and culture.

TikTok has a thriving community of creators whose accounts are dedicated to topics ranging from Jewish history and religious traditions to combating antisemitism. These influencers are united by their shared mission: making Jewish culture and history accessible to a global audience. Many have drawn new viewers — and some haters — in the wake of Oct. 7, as they try to explain Judaism and Zionism, or offer support for those taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza. On the first Purim after Oct. 7, for example, Melinda Strauss, an Orthodox influencer, posted pictures of mishloach manot, the traditional food gifts given on the holiday, along with the names of Israeli hostages.

In January, many of these creators worried for their future as influencers when the Supreme Court upheld a law that would have banned the Chinese-owned app over national security concerns unless it is sold to another owner. (President Trump has extended the sale deadline twice, most recently to June 19, 2025.)

Below is a look at six influencers who, so long as the app remains active, are trying to reshape how Jewish identity and education are shared on social media. These creators, who collectively have over 15 million followers, go beyond entertainment: They foster awareness, challenge misinformation and build digital communities that connect Jewish teens worldwide. Their impact extends beyond TikTok, shaping conversations about Judaism, history and identity in ways that resonate with today’s youth.

Montana Tucker is a 32-year-old American singer, songwriter, actress and dancer from Boca Raton, Florida. She is known for her high-energy videos, engaging personality and collaborations with major artists such as Todrick Hall (the American rapper and performer) and Nathan Lust (a TikTok persona).

Her content engages younger audiences, especially those interested in learning about Jewish history and identity in a personal way. One user comments, “I just saw your story about grandma. As a teen with ancestors who were Jewish and German, I appreciate what you (are doing) a lot.”

Tucker’s videos are cinematic, featuring sweeping drone shots of historical sites, close-ups of her emotional reactions and archival footage woven into the narrative. The pacing is deliberate, allowing moments of reflection, while the use of sepia tones and black-and-white imagery adds to the solemn, historical weight of the content.

She utilizes this style in one of her most famous videos — a tribute to her Holocaust-surviving great-grandparents, part of her series “How to: Never Forget.” In this video, she shares family stories and footage of Poland. The video has amassed nearly 2 million views, 77.1k likes, and almost 2,00 comments, many with heartfelt messages. “Thank you so much for doing this,” reads one. “The stories need to be told.” Another comment echoes the sentiment: “I am beyond grateful for you using your platform. Thank you.”

Tucker is also behind “The Children of October 7th,” a documentary soon to stream on Paramount+ and then appear on MTV.

Miriam Ezagui, a 38-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman from Maryland, has gained prominence as a TikTok personality, labor and delivery nurse and childbirth educator.

Ezagui uses TikTok to challenge misconceptions about her Jewish identity and background while sharing her experiences in healthcare and educating others about her religion. Her content provides insight into her family’s modest clothing and offers an accessible perspective into what being an Orthodox Jew looks like.

Her ability to make this complex topic relatable has helped her follower count grow to over 2 million, engaging both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences. One user commented, “Honestly, I love the close-knit bonds in the Jewish community… I’m JEALOUS!” She frequently receives questions about various aspects of Jewish life. One follower asks about Purim: “Is this like Halloween but for Jewish people?” Many of Ezagui’s other followers engage in these discussions, further educating curious viewers and making her page a hub for learning about Jewish culture.

Ezagui’s videos have an informal, vlog-style approach, often filmed in her home or at work, with minimal edits to maintain an authentic, unfiltered feel. She frequently speaks directly to the camera, creating a conversational tone that invites engagement. The lighting is natural, reinforcing the warmth and relatability of her content without judgment.

Her content often explores the balance between modern life and traditional values. In one video, Ezagui speaks about her vacation life as an Orthodox Jew. Many of her followers echo comments like “I love to learn about this” or “I love watching your family and lifestyle! It is so inspiring.”

One TikTok video delves into the trauma of the Holocaust, offering an explanation and a deeper dive into the past. Standing before the barracks of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Lily Ebert and Dov Forman offer a perspective that few get to witness firsthand. They don’t just share images of the past; they educate, explain and bring history to life.

Ebert, born in Hungary, survived Auschwitz after losing her mother, brother and sister. Liberated in 1945, she later moved to Israel and then London, dedicating her life to Holocaust education until she passed away at age 100 in 2024.

Her great-grandson, Forman, decided during the COVID-19 pandemic to document her experiences, leading to their bestselling memoir, “Lily’s Promise,” as well as their TikTok channel. With over 1.5 million TikTok followers, Forman is a prominent voice in Holocaust education.

Ebert and Forman’s videos were often intimate and documentary-style, blending archival images with contemporary footage. Many were filmed in their living room, with Forman asking Lily questions in a casual, heartfelt manner.

Others take on a more historical tone, featuring site visits to Auschwitz or Yad Vashem, where slow, deliberate pacing and quiet moments allow the emotional weight to sink in.

After her death, Forman carries on Ebert’s legacy, sharing tributes celebrating Lily’s life and strength. A video shared last November depicts her as a symbol of hope and motivation. Recently, Forman has continued to tell his grandmother’s story, including her account of the Death March, ensuring that her narrative educates and connects with viewers around the globe. Forman preserves Ebert’s legacy, utilizing TikTok to enlighten and inspire future generations regarding the Holocaust and the significance of remembrance.

Melinda Strauss aims to make Orthodox Jewish culture more accessible and understood within the Jewish community and beyond. She creates videos about everything from kosher-inspired meals to common Jewish stereotypes and how to challenge them. Her impact is evident in the responses she receives, such as one viewer’s comment: “I didn’t realize how little I knew about Jewish culture. I originally thought Hanukkah was just like Christmas, but it’s so much more than that. Thank you for sharing this!”

In one of her most popular videos, she shows her viewers how to make challah, saying, “Making challah is a spiritual experience for Jewish Women,” and explaining how the process connects deeply to her identity. Another widely viewed video features her explaining the meaning of “kosher,” where she says, “God doesn’t give us reasons for the kosher laws; we are meant to trust they are for our benefit.”

Strauss’s videos use fast-paced editing and bright visuals to present Jewish traditions and customs. The camera is often set at a bird’s-eye view for cooking tutorials, allowing viewers to see each step. She frequently overlays text on the screen for additional explanations while using playful background music to keep the energy light and engaging.

Strauss educates and creates a space with her content where Jewish culture is celebrated with authenticity and care. Rather than simply presenting information, she builds an interactive community where people can share thoughts, ask questions and challenge preconceived notions. She encourages dialogue and helps others understand and appreciate the richness of Jewish traditions. By combining food, faith, mental wellness and community, Strauss presents Jewish life as accessible, vibrant and relevant in today’s digital world.

Since 2020, Raven Schwam-Curtis has been creating content on TikTok celebrating her Black and Jewish identities, as well as Black history, feminism and the need to elevate the voices of Jews of color in the Jewish community.

Recently she shared a video by Democratic activist Josh Burstein, talking about “5 Misconceptions About Asian American Jews”; highlighted the Jewish activists who are defending immigrants’ rights; and has written numerous posts calling out intolerance on all sides of the Israeli-Palestinian debate.

Some of her more popular videos feature celebrities who are Black and Jewish and funny but pointed videos about her multiracial identities.

“Instead of viewing my Blackness and Jewishness as separate and/or a cause for some existential biracial angst about never being ‘whole, I see them as deeply interrelated,” she wrote in 2022. “So are the various forms of prejudice I experience: anti-Blackness, antisemitism, sexism. All the ‘isms’ are intertwined. That’s why I frequently insist in my TikToks that either we’re all free or none of us are free.”

Niki Weinstock: Embracing Imperfection, Celebrating Identity

Despite having a relatively smaller following of around 132,700,000 followers, Niki Weinstock stands out by using her platform to offer a raw, unfiltered perspective on Jewish life. Many of her videos, which often surpass 50,000, explore topics such as Shabbat, critiques of kosher burgers and reflections on Jewish weddings. What sets her apart is how she approaches them. Rather than simply educating or showcasing tradition, Weinstock challenges assumptions about Orthodoxy and Jewish identity by sharing her personal experiences with honesty and confidence. She doesn’t just celebrate her faith—she questions, reflects and embraces its complexities, making her content deeply relatable to those navigating similar journeys.

Many of Weinstock’s followers admire her openness in admitting she is not a “perfect Jewish woman.” Her openness and relatability distinguish her from other influencers.

However, being outspoken about her identity also comes with challenges. Despite facing hateful comments, Weinstock remains unwavering in her beliefs, saying, “A Jew is a Jew is a Jew.”

Weinstock’s content is intentionally unpolished — often filmed in a single take with no heavy editing or filters. This makes her videos feel personal, like a FaceTime call with a friend. She frequently films while cooking, walking outside or sitting in her car, reinforcing the casual, unscripted nature of her storytelling.

Weinstock shares a personal, unfiltered view of Jewish life, discussing both its joys and challenges. She openly discusses the struggles and complexities of balancing faith, culture, and modern life, creating a space where imperfections are accepted and celebrated.

Weinstock often shares moments when she struggles to stay connected to her faith or maintain religious observance in a demanding, modern world. In one video, she documents a full day of kosher food, opening up about her past struggles with food and how they shaped her life, her daughters’ experiences, and her culture as a whole. By tackling these topics with vulnerability, she resonates with followers who may share similar challenges but hesitate to speak about them. Her honesty fosters a sense of community and reassures others that they are not alone.

