Jewish NHL owner suspended after social media spat with fan he called an ‘anti-semite loser’

Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL after a social media spat with a fan that included discussion of the Israel-Hamas war and accusations of antisemitism.

Cifu, a vice chairman and part-owner of the defending Stanley Cup champions since 2013, is Jewish and had five Israeli flag emojis in the bio of his X account, which has since been deactivated.

On Sunday night, during the Panthers’ playoff victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Toronto fan replied to one of Cifu’s posts by asking, “Hey, what’s worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?”

The “headshots” comment appeared to be a reference to several upper-body hits from Panthers players, including one that forced Toronto’s goalie out of a game earlier in the series. The latter comment refers to Israel’s halt on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Aid organizations say the stoppage could lead to imminent famine.

Cifu replied, “Actually being a whiny dope anti-semite is clearly worse. Loser.”

The fan shot back: “Not approving of using starvation as a weapon makes me a bigot?”

Then, Cifu replied again, this time referencing President Donald Trump’s musings about making Canada the 51st U.S. state: “Eat shit 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until ever [sic] last Hamas rat is eliminated.”

Cifu made his account private on Monday, and then deactivated it. On Tuesday, the league announced its suspension.

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate,” the league said. “As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL. An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined.”

Cifu apologized in a statement that referenced the team’s majority owner family.

“Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media,” he said. “My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions.”

The NHL, which has a large Canadian fan base and many Canadian players, did not clarify which of Cifu’s comments it deemed “unacceptable and inappropriate.” The league’s commissioner is Gary Bettman, who is Jewish and has been involved in efforts to combat antisemitism.

Some Jewish fans took issue with what they perceived as the silencing of a pro-Israel voice. One Jewish hockey-focused account called the suspension “outrageous,” and another Jewish account said the NHL was “targeting” Cifu in a post that has gone viral.

“This is a disgrace,” the account @Awesome_Jew_ wrote. “At a time when antisemitism is surging globally, the NHL has decided that Jews must stay silent — even when facing hate and defending themselves against genocidal terror.”

