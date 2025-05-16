Joe Rogan defends Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ song

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joe Rogan defended Kanye West’s latest song, titled “Heil Hitler,” on his podcast Tuesday and echoed the song’s antisemitic stereotypes.

West, who now goes by “Ye,” released the track last week, in which he sings the chorus, ““All my n—s Nazis, n—a, heil Hitler.” It’s the latest in Ye’s long stream of blatantly antisemitic comments and actions. Since its release, it has attracted both harsh criticism as well as some support from conspiracy-minded figures.

The chorus of praise also includes Rogan, one of the country’s most popular podcasters, who spoke up for the track’s music as well as its message. On Tuesday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” he talked with comedian Tom Segura about the song, beginning his commentary by saying, “first of all, [it’s] kind of catchy.”

Regarding “Heil Hitler,” he added, “I don’t think it’s a good thing to say, I don’t say it. I certainly don’t think, I don’t think any racism is good. I don’t think antisemitism is good.”

Then he defended the song’s antisemitic message.

“If you ban it, then people want to hear it more, and then it becomes more popular, and then it kind of supports what he says, which is that there’s this concerted effort, if you talk about Jewish people, that they’re going to remove you from everything,” Rogan said. “Remove you from banking, which is what he’s saying. They run everything.”

Later in the episode, the pair discussed West’s diamond-encrusted swastika necklace. Earlier this year, the rapper sold swastika T-shirts on his site.”

“You know a Jew sold him that,” said Rogan of the necklace, to which Segura responded “probably.”

“The Jewish have been controlling diamonds for a long time,” said Rogan. “They’re very smart about the diamonds, because the diamonds aren’t even really that valuable.”

