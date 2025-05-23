Trump administration says Columbia University ‘continually failed to protect Jewish students’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Columbia University violated federal rules by “acting with deliberate indifference towards student-on-student harassment of Jewish students” since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, the Trump administration announced Thursday.

The department did not announce any new actions against Columbia, which the Trump administration has already pressured into making changes amid its crackdown on campuses with antisemitism complaints.

The announcement marked the conclusion of an investigation undertaken by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights. It found that the school had “continually failed to protect Jewish students,” citing a laundry list of violations by the school ranging from failing to investigate and punish vandalism, including “repeated drawing of swastikas,” and failing to enforce restrictions on protest.

“The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,” said Anthony Archeval, the office’s acting director. “We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students.”

The announcement comes two months after Columbia acquiesced to a series of Trump administration demands regarding its handling of pro-Palestinian protest in an attempt to regain $400 million of federal grants cancelled over campus antisemitism.

