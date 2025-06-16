Their counselors stuck in Israel, US Jewish camps are putting out ‘Help Wanted’ signs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As one of the largest Jewish camp operators in the United States, NJY Camps was expecting to host over 100 Israeli counselors this summer.

Now, over half of them are stranded in Israel after the surprise onset of a war with Iran has ground air travel to a total halt.

“Some of them were supposed to be here today. They will not be here today, and who knows when they will be here,” said Michael Schlank, CEO of the network of day and overnight camps in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

At Jewish camps in the United States, hosting Israelis as counselors has become a standard practice to strengthen campers’ relationship with Israel. The travel shutdown has plunged many camps into crisis — and caused some of them to reopen hiring with just days before campers are set to arrive.

“As we aim to adjust to the changing landscape, we’re reaching out to our community: If you or someone you know would like to work at Camp as a specialist or bunk counselor, we would like to connect,” Rabbi Eytan Kenter wrote to families affiliated with Ramah Berkshires, a Conservative movement camp in upstate New York. He said 40 Israeli counselors who were set to travel to the camp Friday had their flights canceled.

“We know there are college students and recent graduates whose travel plans to Israel have been disrupted — we’d love to talk to you,” Kenter continued.

He wasn’t alone in seeking reinforcements. Eden Village Camp in Connecticut announced that more than 15 Israeli staffers had their flights canceled. “We are hopeful they will eventually be able to arrive at camp, but in the meantime we are looking for staff to work at Eden Village for at least part of this summer,” the camp said on social media.

Ramah Nyack outside of New York City had anticipated hosting 93 Israeli staffers, or schlichim, the largest contingent of any single camp — needed in part because the camp hosts a Hebrew immersion track popular with Israeli families.

“Unfortunately, given the changing and unpredictable circumstances unfolding in Israel, it is unlikely that our shlichim will be able to join us at camp this week, as scheduled,” Rabbi Ami Hersh told families on Monday. “While we are hopeful that many of our shlichim may be able to join us later in the summer, we are preparing for all possibilities.”

The travel shutdown is also affecting campers who travel across countries. NJY Camps also planned to host around 400 Israeli campers this summer, for example, and is also one of several camps to operate a yearly teen trip to Israel. The trip now faces uncertainty, too.

For the acting CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, Jamie Simon, the potential that some camps will not have Israeli counselors this year creates both a staffing issue and a dilemma for camps hoping to foster a connection between their American campers and Israel.

“Being able to teach a love for Israel through connection and through personal relationships is such an amazing way to get American Jews connected to Israel,” said Simon. “And so [we are] thinking creatively with the camps about, you know, if they don’t have shlichim or as many Israelis this year, how can they still foster that connection?”

Hersh told families that the absence of Israeli counselors at camp’s start was a sorrowful departure from tradition.

“Words cannot express the depth of our sadness,” he wrote in his message to families. “The first Ramah shaliach arrived at Ramah Wisconsin in 1948, and other than our 2020 Covid closure, there have always been shlichim at Ramah camps. They infuse our communities with their love for Israel, bring remarkable ruach, and create enduring relationships that span decades.”

Both he and Kenter told families that they expected to expect some possible changes to camp programming — but that the essential spirit of Camp Ramah would be preserved, no matter what changes the war brings.

With the flight shutdown inching toward a fifth day on Monday, some in Israel were looking for ways to get out of the country without boarding a plane. Reports of successful passages over the Mediterranean on small boats were starting to emerge.

Schlank said he expected some staffers to take advantage of those opportunities. “We have staff members who are so, so dedicated to coming that they’re taking boats from Israel to places in Europe,” he said. “To Cyprus and Athens and then trying to get a flight out.”

He said the effort staffers were making to get to camp underscored how valuable the experience is.

“For many of these young people, the idea of this respite was something that they look forward to, they were looking forward to, and to have that taken away from them is really heartbreaking,” said Schlank.

“Both for them and for us, it’s going to be a very difficult time in the Jewish community,” he added. “To be able to have Israelis and Americans spend whole or parts of their summer together in this immersive environment, we hope would be both healing and also really life-changing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

