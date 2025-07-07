These are the remaining 20 Israeli hostages presumed to be alive in Gaza

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The last time Israel and Hamas struck a ceasefire in their war, in early 2025, 38 hostages were released — almost all of them living.

Since then, Israel has retrieved the bodies of nine other hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, while U.S. President Donald Trump negotiated the release of Edan Alexander, a soldier who had been the last living American-Israeli in Gaza. And officials conveyed that another two hostages who had not been confirmed dead were in fact no longer living.

That leaves 20 living hostages — all young men — and 30 deceased ones on the verge of what could be another ceasefire during which half would be released. All of the living hostages are in poor condition after 21 months of captivity, Israeli lawmakers were reportedly told during a briefing on Sunday.

These are the remaining hostages presumed to be alive and what we know about them:

