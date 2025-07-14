Jewish ice creams and frozen treats to try in NYC this summer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s summer in the city, which means heat advisories, sweaty subway platforms and the strong stench of rotting garbage.

But summertime in New York City isn’t all bad, of course. In addition to beach trips, free outdoor summer concerts and rooftop happy hours, there’s no shortage of tasty ways to beat the heat — namely, ice cream.

Ice cream is a non-negotiable once the temperature hits 85℉, and whether you’re getting it from a Mister Softee truck or artisanal creamery, everybody needs their fix. In one of the world’s most Jewish cities, it’s no surprise that a number of ice cream innovators used Jewish staples to inspire their sweet cream creations.

Keep scrolling for our list of standout Jewish ice creams (and other frozen treats) in the city. Some of these treats lean Israeli — incorporating tahini, silan, and other Middle Eastern flavors — while others are inspired by Ashkenazi favorites (three words: babka ice cream).

Make sure to pick up one of these kvell-worthy, Jewish-coded frozen desserts before summer ends!

1. Cinnamon Babka, Chocolate Babka and Rainbow Cookie Ice Cream

Max and Mina’s, 71-26 Main St, Flushing

Max and Mina’s is one of the most iconic Jewish ice cream spots in the city — and for good reason! For almost 30 years, they’ve been serving up some of the most creative ice cream flavors on the market, like Fruity Pebbles, “Spongebob,” and Ferrero Roche Caramel.

The kosher shop was opened by Jewish brothers Bruce and Mark Becker, and the menu almost always has a flavor with a nod to their heritage. On their list of rotating flavors, there are three that have kept customers asking for more: chocolate babka, cinnamon babka, and rainbow cookie.

Once you walk in, check their rotating flavors list to see which of the flavors is your destiny. While none of the flavors are available right now, they are frequently re-added to the menu, and sometimes reimagined (like their Coconut Rainbow Cookie, which was featured in late June).

2. Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge Ice Cream

Salt & Straw; multiple locations in Manhattan

When Portland, Oregon-based ice creamery Salt & Straw opened their first New York location in September 2024, they introduced a number of limited-edition flavor collaborations that screamed “New York”: Cinnamon Raisin Bagel & Schmear (a collab with Popup Bagels), Pastrami on Rye (with Carnegie Deli), and Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge (with Breads Bakery).

Fortunately, since their Upper West Side store opened, Salt & Straw has gone on to open another location in the West Village. Even better, they’ve made their Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge part of their permanent roster in their New York stores.

Salt & Straw makes this flavor by cooking down diced up loaves of Breads Bakery’s award-winning babka in condensed milk, then folding the mixture into salted sweet cream ice cream. Finally, homemade hazelnut fudge and chocolate stracciatella are mixed in to kick things up a few notches. It’s an irresistible sweet and salty treat.

3. Halva Nagila Gelato

Noi Due Gelato; 489 Columbus Ave., Upper West Side

Noi Due Gelato, a kosher gelato shop on the Upper West Side, is serving up award-winning treats so tasty that you’ll be twirling around their store.

Their Halva Nagila Gelato is a rich and nutty treat, made with black sesame seeds, halva, tahini, silan (date syrup), and crispy rice. Back in 2023, the flavor was named “Best Gelato of North America” by the Gelato Festival World Masters.

The flavor’s name is a play on the song “Hava Nagila,” a staple at joyful Jewish celebrations, while the Israeli-inspired treat is rich and nutty.

4. Iced Café Slushie

Edith’s; multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

If you’ve spent a summer in Israel, you are likely familiar with one of the country’s most famous drinks: ice cafe. This sweet treat is not to be confused with American iced coffee, which is usually a cold cup of coffee with ice cubes. Israeli ice cafe, by contrast, is essentially an icy, sweet coffee milkshake.

If you have no plans to travel to Israel this summer, good news: You don’t have to. Edith’s Sandwich Counter — a spot that celebrates Jewish food from around the world, with locations in Williamsburg and the West Village — makes a delicious vegan version of this icy treat, made with cold brew, oat milk and tahini.

One sip will bring you (virtually, at least) to a sunny beach in Tel Aviv, with the added bonus of a caffeinated jolt of energy.

5. Italian Rainbow Cookie ice cream

Bona Bona Ice Cream; 10 Westchester Ave., Port Chester

Let’s say your friend’s parents in Westchester have a pool, and you finally score an invite. (Lucky you!) After a hot day in the sunshine, stop by Bona Bona to sample their Italian Rainbow Cookie ice cream.

Yes, “Italian” is in its name, and, make no mistake, rainbow cookies are Italian in origin. But back in the day in NYC, as Italian and Jewish immigrant communities lived side-by-side, Jewish communities heartily embraced this colorful cookie — and they’ve been a crucial element of the post-service kiddush ever since.

If you find yourself in and around Port Chester, don’t miss the chance to try this mouthwatering ice cream flavor, which consists of pureed rainbow cookie ice cream mixed with chunks of rainbow cookies, which are layered with chocolate and marzipan.

6. Russ & Daughters Ice Cream Collection

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream; multiple locations in Manhattan

If you’ve ever wanted ice cream on your bagel instead of cream cheese, this collab is for you. This summer, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream is partnering with old-school appetizing spot Russ & Daughters to create some cool, Jewish-inspired treats.

On offer throughout the season is a Chocolate Toffee Matzo Popsicle — which is actually made with Russ & Daughters babka — and a Pistachio Halvah Ice Cream Bar, made with, you guessed it, Russ & Daughters pistachio halvah, which is then enrobed in pistachio dip and toasted kataifi, or shredded phyllo dough.

As part of the collaboration, Morgenstern’s is also selling limited-edition ice cream sandwiches-of-the-month. In July, a Cinnamon Raisin Rugelach Cookie and Creme Fraiche Ice Cream Sandwich is on offer; in August, they’ll unveil a Chocolate Marble Bagel Cookie with Halva Ice Cream. Last but not least, for one week in September, they’ll roll out an Oatmeal Bagel Cookie with Raspberry Cream Cheese ice cream, rolled in Russ & Daughters everything bagel mix.

7. Vegan Tahini Soft Serve

Seed + Mill; 409 West 15th St.

Seed + Mill, Chelsea Market’s purveyors of artisanal tahini, halva, and other sesame-based treats, serves up a delicious tahini-based soft serve. It’s available year-round but it’s especially delightful on a sweltering summer day.

Made with oat milk, the sesame flavor of the sweet soft serve is further enhanced by its toppings: halva crumbles and tahini drizzle.

“The extra contrast between the creamy soft serve, the crumbly havla, the creamy tahini is a salty, sweet, absolute perfect combination,” raved The Nosher’s Shannon Sarna in 2023.

In other words, it’s a sesame party for your mouth!

