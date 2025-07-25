7 major US Jewish groups decline meeting with French official after ‘premature Palestinian state recognition’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Seven major U.S. Jewish organizations say they have rejected a meeting with a French minister out of protest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement Thursday that he would recognize a Palestinian state.

The move makes France the largest Western country to offer recognition, which 140 other countries have already extended but Israel and the United States oppose. Critics of unilateral recognition say the creation of a Palestinian state should come only through negotiations involving Israel.

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot approached one of the groups, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, to meet in New York to discuss the recognition move. It declined.

“We are disappointed that our organizations were invited to discuss a policy that appears to already have been finalized rather than being consulted beforehand as partners committed to sustainable peace,” the groups said in a joint statement.

The other groups joining the Conference of Presidents in issuing the statement are six of its member organizations: the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, B’nai B’rith International, UJA-Federation of New York and the World Jewish Congress.

“We are deeply concerned that France’s approach undermines prospects for a mutually negotiated future for Israelis and Palestinians,” the groups said, adding, “By taking such a unilateral step, France not only emboldens extremists, but risks the security of the Jewish people around the globe, along with alienating moderate voices and undermining the credibility of French diplomacy in the region.

Barrot, who delivered a letter outlining Macron’s announcement to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, has rebuffed such criticism.

“Hamas has always rejected the two-state solution,” he tweeted on Thursday. “By recognizing Palestine, France proves this terrorist movement wrong. It supports the side of peace against that of war.”

Israel is furious about France’s recognition, which comes just months after Macron said he would not make such a move without Hamas surrendering and releasing the Israeli hostages it holds. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar tweeted on Friday that he had discussed the move with his Canadian counterpart and warned her that Israel is considering an unspecified response.

“Unilateral steps by France and other countries will only push Israel to take steps of its own,” he wrote. “The French initiative harms the chances of achieving a hostage deal and ceasefire. It won’t promote stability in the region.”

William Daroff, the Conference of Presidents’ CEO, said the decision to rebuff Barrot’s invitation did not represent a permanent policy.

“We routinely meet with foreign leaders, including when we disagree with their policies. However, in this case, the group of invited organizations unanimously agreed not to attend. Speaking with one voice underscores the seriousness of our objection,” he said in a statement. “Should we receive future invitations, we will evaluate them on a case-by-case basis.”