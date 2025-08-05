Israel broadcasts Hamas’ video of hostage Evyatar David in Times Square

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Israeli government bought a billboard in New York City’s Times Square to showcase the video released last week by Hamas of one of its Israeli hostages, Evyatar David.

The campaign, which was sponsored by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General of Israel in New York, showed new footage of David released last Friday by Hamas in dire physical condition inside a tunnel.

Its goal was to call attention to the plight of the hostages who remain in Gaza — and strike out at those who have expressed concern for hungry Gazans but not the hostages.

“Hamas is starving the Israeli hostages,” text alongside the video said. “Ignored by the media too busy echoing Hamas propaganda.”

In recent weeks, images of emaciated Palestinians have drawn global outcry over allegations of widespread starvation in the besieged enclave as well as some criticism from some pro-Israel groups who believe the photos falsely depict the aid crisis in Gaza.

The critics include the Israeli government, which has seized on an editors’ note added last week to a story in The New York Times — the newspaper for which the landmark was named — alleging starvation to discredit the idea that any Gazans may be going without adequate food.

“We will fight the blood libel that Hamas is spreading about ‘starvation’ in Gaza. They use fake images and cynically exploit young children suffering from completely unrelated illnesses, presenting them as if they are starving,” Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, tweeted about the ad campaign.

David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023 along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who also remains in captivity. The release of the video of David shortly followed another video released by Palestinian Islamic Jihad of Rom Braslavski, 21, who was abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during a break in his army service.