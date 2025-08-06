Love is in the air — and on the Jewish calendar

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Calling all Jews who love to love! Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love, is upon us once again.

Observed every year on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Av, this year the holiday begins Friday, Aug. 8 at sunset and continues through sunset the next day. A once-forgotten minor harvest festival that became a sort of Jewish Valentine’s Day following the creation of the State of Israel, Tu B’Av celebrates couples, connection, women and Jewish joy.

For those looking to celebrate, there’s lots to do around New York City. Keep scrolling for our roundup of Tu B’Av celebrations on and around the holiday.

1. A women-only yacht party

Thursday, Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Women looking to start off their Tu B’Av weekend a bit early can head downtown to Pier 36 (299 South St.) on Thursday, where Jewish event company Moon Night will be hosting its Tu B’Av By The Sea luxury yacht party. The event will offer dancing, a live DJ, food and lots more, beginning at 7 p.m.

Like many classic Tu B’Av parties, it is recommended that guests wear white. In an unconventional move, the party is women only, paying homage to the original women-centric roots of the holiday. Click here for tickets, $100.

2. A white party at the club

Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.

Tu B’Av Lavan is one of many parties happening on Saturday night, Aug. 9. Lavan — which means “white” in Hebrew — is a nod to the classic color often associated with the holiday, and is also the dress code of this particular party.

The 21+ party, which starts at 10 p.m., is hosted by Balagan Events, and will take place at Somewhere Nowhere at 112 West 25th Street. General admission is $34 and will feature music from Mott Dubb and Erash. Click here for tickets.

3. A Tel Aviv-style mixer

Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m.

Moon Night’s second Tu B’Av event this year will take place at DOM Lounge, a cocktail bar at 287 Park Ave. South in Gramercy.

Upon arrival, guests will be offered a choice of three colored wristbands: green for “single,” red for “taken,” and blue for “it’s complicated.” The visual aid will make mixing and mingling a lot easier, regardless of relationship status.

The party promises a “Tel Aviv energy in the heart of NYC,” and will feature music from Aziz, Ella Darr, Zipori and Noa Zulu, who will perform a “live tribal set” with drums. Tickets start at $29; click here to purchase.

4. A party with a live performance by Israeli-Togolese singer Stephane Legar

Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m

J-Vibe will also be hosting a Tu B’Av party this Saturday night, featuring DJs and a “pop-up performance” from Stephane Legar, a Togolese-Israeli singer, dancer and model. The celebration will take place at Harbor NYC at 621 West 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

General admission tickets are $29, though attendees can bundle their tickets with J-Vibe’s second event of the weekend, a sunset party at Watermark NYC (mentioned below) for $46. Click here for tickets.

5. Speed dating for Queer Jews

Sunday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

While this event isn’t officially for Tu B’Av, a speed dating event filled with lots of Jews is definitely in the modern spirit of the holiday. With 10, five-minute rounds of speed dating and an opportunity to mingle with all the guests afterwards, attendees might just be lucky enough to meet their bashert, which is Hebrew for soulmate.

Designed for “individuals who identify as women, trans, nonbinary who are seeking intentional dates and matches,” the Sunday night soiree, hosted by Jew York City and Shalom, Dykes, will start at 7 p.m. at Stripes, a wine bar near Union Square at 28 East 13th Street. Each guest will get a free drink along with the $30 admission fee. Get tickets here.

6. A sunset white party at the pier

Sunday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

J-Vibe’s second event of the weekend is a waterfront sunset party at Watermark NYC, located at Pier 15 (78 South St.) near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The party, which promises to be “a night where white attire meets golden hour glow,” starts on Sunday evening at the very sensible hour of 6 p.m. While the music lineup is yet to be announced, the organizers claim it will feature some of New York City’s “top Jewish DJs.” White attire is encouraged. Click here for tickets, from $25.

7. A singles-only white party at Riverside Park

Monday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

One of the summer’s last Tu B’Av events is also one of the largest — host Bangitout is expecting 1,000 guests to gather at their 22nd annual Tu B’av White Party, held at Ellington in the Park, an outdoors eatery in Riverside Park.

Upon arrival, every guest will receive a designated number. Throughout the duration of the party, guests can write down the numbers of other guests they feel a connection with. If there’s a match, the organizers will connect the potential new lovebirds.

The event will take place Monday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., and is singles only. It’s a last chance at love this particular Tu B’Av weekend, so take advantage while you can! General admission, which includes a free drink, starts at $36. White attire is requested. Click here for tickets.