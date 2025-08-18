Ohio man admits to federal hate crime for antisemitic attack on Jewish students at Ohio State

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Ohio man pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal hate crime for assaulting two Jewish students at the Ohio State University in November 2023 after asking if they were Jewish.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Timur Mamatov, 20, of Tipp City, Ohio, had pleaded guilty to violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act for a Nov. 10, 2023, altercation between him and five OSU students outside of a bar in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to the incident, which took place a month after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the group of students yelled something at a food cart vendor, according to court records obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. One of the students was wearing a chai necklace around his neck, according to the Justice Department.

Mamatov and a friend then approached the group and asked the students if they were Jewish. When the students replied that they were, Mamatov punched one of the victims, fracturing his jaw. A second victim fractured his nose during the ensuing fight, according to the Justice Department.

“Mamatov admitted in court today that he assaulted victims because they were Jewish,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II said in a statement. “No American should fear being violently attacked based on their religious beliefs.”

In April 2024, StandWithUs, the Anti-Defamation League and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed a Title VI complaint against OSU accusing the school of failing to properly address “pervasive” antisemitism on its campus after the Oct. 7 attacks.

The complaint alleged that during the November 2023 attack, the assailants had shouted “free Palestine” and called the student wearing the chai necklace a racial slur.

Mamatov was charged on July 3 for violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.