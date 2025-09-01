Where to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in New York City in 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is nearly upon us — the two-day holiday begins on the evening of Sept. 22, ushering in the year 5786. Ten days later is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins with the Kol Nidre service on the evening of Oct. 1 and concludes at sundown Oct. 2.

Rosh Hashanah is typically celebrated in synagogue with traditional liturgy and prayer, accompanied by festive meals, the eating of new fruits, apples dipped in honey (and, in some customs, a fish head).

But around New York City, there’s even more to see and do this High Holiday season.

We’ve rounded up a wide-ranging list of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services and celebrations, ranging from traditional synagogue services and family-friendly programs to musical events, volunteer opportunities, immersive theater and more.

Our selection spans boroughs and price points, and all are open to the public. Keep scrolling to see more. Shana tova umetuka! (A sweet and happy new year!)

Family-friendly services and events

A children’s cooking workshop for Rosh Hashanah

Join the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood (54 Nagle Ave.) on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. for a Rosh Hashanah-themed cooking workshop as part of the YMHA’s Bubbie’s Kitchen program. Festive foods and crafts will be made, including a dried fruit collage, homemade iced apple cider, apple cider donut holes and fruit salad with pomegranate seeds. Register for the free event here.

Rosh Hashanah dinner with Kehillat Harlem

Join Kehillat Harlem (2248 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.), a partnership-style shul uptown, for Maariv evening services on Monday, Sep. 22 at 6:30 p.m and Rosh Hashanah dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 23, also at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for morning services on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The recommended donation for all Rosh Hashanah services is $180, and dinner is $36 for adults, but no one will be turned away. RSVP here.

Kehillat Harlem is also hosting Yom Kippur services (and break fast) on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and Thursday, Oct. 2.

Family services uptown at Congregation Habonim

For a full slate of traditional, egalitarian, Conservative services, join Congregation Habonim at the Society for Ethical Culture (2 West 64th St). Feel free to bring the kinderlach as well, as there’s plenty of age-appropriate programming: there’s Torah Tots for children under 5 (with their parents or caregivers) and youth services for children in 3rd through 6th grade.

The first night of Rosh Hashanah services begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, and morning services begin at 9 a.m. More dates and times are available here.

Not able to make it in person? You can Zoom in for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services led by Cantor Emeritus Bruce Halev and Rabbi Mark Somerstein, featuring the German Liberal liturgy, with choir and organ accompaniment. Register here for all services.

Mindfulness services uptown at B’nai Jeshurun

In addition to its traditional Conservative-style services for adults and families, B’nai Jeshurun (257 West 88th St.) is also offering a mindfulness service this year, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Expect a “deeply powerful” service, led by Rabbis Shuli Passow, Marc Margolius, and Cantor Dave Mintz. Register here for all B’nai Jeshurun services.

A soulful Rosh Hashanah for the family at 92NY

Celebrate the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at 92NY’s Arnhold Center (1395 Lexington Ave.) with a live band, singing, dancing, prayer and even puppetry, followed by a festive kiddush with challah, sweets and apples and honey. This event is geared toward families with children under 7, but all ages are welcome.

Come back Thursday, Oct. 2 for the 92NY’s annual puppet show retelling of Jonah and the big fish in honor of Yom Kippur. Grab your tickets here, from $90.

Free High Holiday services in Brooklyn with Chabad’s “spiritual startup”

Dirah, a Chabad-affiliated community in Gowanus, Brooklyn, is offering a soulful and free service for families. Children’s services are available, and full-time security will be provided at the Hannah Senesh Community Day School (342 Smith St.). Reserve your seat here, and check out Dirah’s full High Holiday schedule here. All Rosh Hashanah services are followed by a buffet meal, and there will be a break fast after the Yom Kippur service concludes on Oct. 2.

Tashlich, Torah and art with Ashreynu

Celebrate the High Holidays with Ashreynu, a pluralistic community based in Astoria, Queens (21-14 30th Ave.). On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Ashreynu is offering morning services starting at 10:30 a.m. The following day, meet at Ralph DeMarco Park on Shore Blvd. at 11 a.m. for an afternoon of tashlich, Torah and art. Come back the following week for Yom Kippur where various traditional services will be held, followed by a Yom Kippur fast-friendly yoga session at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. The recommended donation price is $36 for each day. Reserve your spot here.

Family Rosh Hashanah service with The Neighborhood, Fig Tree and B’nai Brooklyn

Join three Brooklyn Jewish cultural and educational communities — The Neighborhood, Fig Tree and B’nai Brooklyn — for Rosh Hashanah family services at The Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg (353 Bedford Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect child-friendly meditation led by meditation teacher Alison Laichter, as well as music, storytelling and “spiritual play.”

All ages are welcome, and no Hebrew or meditation experience is necessary to participate. Get your tickets here for $36 for adults, $18 for children. Tickets include a vegetarian meal (with vegan and gluten-free options available).

NOT a Rosh Hashanah Service with JCC Harlem

Join JCC Harlem (318 West 118 St.) and Fig Tree, an independent Jewish education program, on Wednesday, Sept. 24 for a family-friendly exploration of Rosh Hashanah rituals and ideas followed by a communal dinner. This event is designed for families with children ages 5 to 12. Get your tickets here for $18.

Tashlich at the Pier 62 Carousel with Emanu-El Downtown

Why not take your kids to Hudson River Park to do the tashlich ceremony in style? Head to the Pier 62 Carousel (between West 22nd and West 23rd Streets) and join Emanu-El Downtown on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a family-friendly rendition of the symbolic casting away of sins. The ceremony will be led by Rabbi Sarah Reines; pizza will be provided. Get your tickets here.

Young adults

Rosh Hashanah dinner with Chabad Young Professionals

Chabad Young Professionals (location upon RSVP) is offering Rosh Hashanah dinner for both nights of the Jewish New Year. Get your tickets, starting at $90, here. The first night dinner, on Monday, Sept. 22 begins at 8:15 p.m.; second night begins at 8:30 p.m.

Join CYP again in 10 days to break the Yom Kippur fast with breakfast for dinner, where bagels and lox, omelettes, and pancakes will be had. Break fast tickets start at $35.

CYP will also organize various public shofar blowings in the Chelsea/Flatiron area. Check out dates and times here.

20s and 30s service and reception at Congregation Rodeph Sholom

Head to Congregation Rodeph Sholom (7 West 83rd St.), one of the oldest synagogues in the United States, for a Rosh Hashanah service geared toward those in their 20s and 30s on Monday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Stick around after services for a wine and dessert reception.

Click here for the full schedule of events at the Reform congregation, which includes children’s services, adult Torah study, accessible worship options for people with disabilities, tashlich and Yom Kippur offerings.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with Brooklyn Jews

Brooklynites in their 20s and 30s seeking a progressive, egalitarian prayer experience can check out Brooklyn Jews, a community located within Park Slope’s Congregation Beth Elohim.

Services meet at the Union Temple House of CBE (17 Eastern Parkway), with Erev Rosh Hashanah services beginning on Monday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m., and first day morning services on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. For more times and the Yom Kippur schedule, check the calendar here.

Tickets cost $54 per person per individual service, with the option to purchase an all-access pass for $140. Register here.

A free, walk-in service with Ohel Ayalah

Geared toward adults in their 20s and 30s, this free, annual walk-in service provided by Ohel Ayalah will be held at West 83rd Ministry Center (150 West 83rd St.) this year. You can preregister here or simply show up. Check out their full High Holidays schedule here.

Musical Holidays

Chamber orchestra selichot with Congregation Beth Elohim

On Saturday, Sept. 20, join Park Slope’s CBE for the debut performance of Selichos/Transformation — a new musical piece by composer Jeremiah Lockwood, inspired by his grandfather, Cantor Jacob Konigsberg and his father, composer Larry Lockwood. The piece features Yiddish singers Riki Rose and Yoel Kohn, and is inspired by the traditional selichot liturgy, marking the start of the High Holiday period. Get your tickets here, starting at $18. The program will be held at the Union Temple House of CBE (17 Eastern Parkway) and begins at 8:30 p.m.

Jazzy High Holiday services

Sim Shalom Universalist Synagogue is once again putting on a jazzy celebration to mark the Jewish New Year. Led by Rabbi Steven Blane, this service on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. blends traditional liturgy with original music. Get your tickets here from $160. Services will be held at All Angels’ Church (251 West 80th St.). Come back on Oct. 2 for round two: a jazzy rendition of Yom Kippur. Get tickets here.

Electric musical service at Brooklyn Bowl

For a plugged-in Rosh Hashanah service, head to Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg (61 Wythe Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 23rd, where a musical celebration of the holiday awaits. Watch last year’s livestream for a sneak peek of what to expect. Service and song leaders include Rabbi Daniel Brenner, and musicians Jeremiah Lockwood, Isaac Gardner, John Bollinger, Jordan McLean, Stuart Bogie, Yula Beeri, Yusuke Yamamoto and others.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m, followed by a festive lunch at 12:30. Grab your tickets here, from $58.

Rosh Hashone with the Workers Circle

Join the Workers Circle, a Jewish nonprofit promoting Yiddish culture, for a virtual klezmer gathering in celebration of Rosh Hashanah on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Yiddish cultural activist and klezmer musician Deborah Strauss, accompanied by Yiddish singer and actor Dylan Seders Hoffman, will lead the musical program.

Get your tickets here: $25 for members, $36 for non-members.

Rooftop chamber orchestra Kol Nidre

If you haven’t quite gotten your fill of the beautiful melodies of Yom Kippur, head to the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave.) on Monday, Sept. 29 for an evening of on-theme music about renewal and reflection, ranging from the traditional liturgy and klezmer to the Beatles and contemporary Israeli music.

As the sun sets, you’ll hear Ernest Bloch’s “Niggun for Violin and Orchestra,” and Israeli cellist Elad Kabilio will share how German protestant composer Max Bruch wrote “Kol Nidre for Cello Solo and Orchestra.” The program runs from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; get tickets here.

A meditative, musical High Holiday season with Lab/Shul

Join the God-optional, artist-driven community at Lab/Shul at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers St.) for a musical and meditative experience on both days of Rosh Hashanha, complete with contemporary art, shofar sounds and tashlich, as well as family-friendly programming and “Storahtelling.” Come back on the evening of Yom Kippur on Wednesday, Oct. 1 for the Kol Nidrei service and a conversation on the meaning of “tikkun,” or “repair,” and the conclusion of the holiday on Oct. 2 with a Neilah “ecstatic ritual.” Grab your tickets here.

Social and environmental justice

An egalitarian Mizrahi service with JFREJ

Join Jews for Racial and Economic Justice at the Urbane Arts Club at (1016 Beverley Rd., Brooklyn) on Monday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for an egalitarian Rosh Hashanah service in the Moroccan nusach, or musical style. Organized by the Egalitarian Sephardi Mizrahi Community in coordination with JFREJ, services will be led by singer Laura Elkeslassy and student rabbi and educator Rinat Abastado. The recommended ticket price is $54 per service, and KN95 masks are required for services. Grab your tickets here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, services begin at 7 p.m.

Picnics and prayer in Queens with Malkhut

Malkhut, a progressive Jewish community in Jackson Heights, Queens, will welcome Rosh Hashanah with a potluck picnic in Astoria Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m on Monday, Sept. 22. (A non-traditional service will be available over Zoom that evening.) In-person services with music will be available Tuesday, Sep. 23 at the CUNY School of Law in Long Island City (2 Court Square West), with children’s programming. Come back for Yom Kippur, where multiple sessions will be held focusing on social justice and injustice, including chevruta (partnered learning) and close reading. Check here for more times and registration, as well as children’s programming.

Reverse Tashlich with Repair the Sea

This event turns the tradition of symbolically casting sins away into a body of water on its head: Participate in a beach cleanup with Repair the Sea, a Jewish nonprofit dedicated to protecting the ocean. Multiple New York City organizations are participating in the project this year, including Congregation Rodeph Sholom with Central Synagogue, and Nice Jewish Runners. Click here to see where you can join, or organize your own beach cleanup here.

​ Off the beaten path

A walk through history at the Tenement Museum

Learn how Rosh Hashanah was celebrated on the Lower East Side in the early 1900s through this walking tour at the Tenement Museum (103 Orchard St.), which will be held on Sept. 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28. On the two-hour tour, you’ll learn about the High Holiday ticket discovered hidden in the museum’s floorboards, how New Yorkers transformed everyday and secular spaces into synagogues, and how an onslaught of Jewish New Year’s cards once overloaded the United States Postal Service.

Following the tour, stick around for a presentation and tasting led by Sarah Lohman, a culinary historian and the author of “Eight Flavors.” Lohman will recreate a citron cake from Hinde Amhanitski’s 1901 Yiddish cookbook, “A Manual for Cooking and Baking.”

Haze & Honey: An Infused Rosh Hashanah Experience

If you’re up for something totally different in honor of Rosh Hashanah, this psychedelic, alternative and cannabis-infused Shabbat dinner, a “toast to new beginnings,” certainly meets the mark. On Sunday Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., head to The House in Bushwick (29 Locust St.) where Sinners’ Shabbat and Tokin Jew, a Jewish cannabis community, will be serving up cocktails, mocktails, and an “infused” dinner, accompanied by DJ sets and dancing. Come dressed to impress in white and gold, and expect a night of delightful debauchery. Get your tickets here from $45. Doors close at 9 p.m.

A drag and burlesque show and mutual aid fundraiser with 8 Oily Dykes

Self-described “local anti-Zionist Jewish dykes & friends” group 8 Oily Dykes is putting on a drag and burlesque show and fundraiser for Gaza, loosely inspired by Rosh Hashanah, on Saturday, Sep. 27 at Brooklyn’s Littlefield (635 Sackett St.).

What do drag and burlesque have to do with the High Holidays? “Let’s take this ancient ritual and make it ours,” the event page says. “After all, the Torah doesn’t say you can’t FEAST before you fast.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. show begins at 7:30 p.m. Grab your tickets here.

Immersive experiences with Temple of the Stranger

Dress in your best whites and head to the Temple of the Stranger, a pop-up experiential Jewish community, for the conclusion of Yom Kippur, the Neilah service, with a night of immersive theater, meditation and sacred ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Expect ritual, song, meditation, chant and sound baths, as well as prayer, ecstatic dance and a guided break fast. This experience will be held at Gymnopedie (1139 Bushwick Ave., Brooklyn). You must arrive on time to participate. Get your tickets here from $59.

Temple of the Stranger is also hosting a Rosh Hashanah experience with the immersive theater group Glittermilk the week prior, on Monday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Gymnopedie (1139 Bushwick Ave., Brooklyn). There will be live music throughout. The dress code is all red, and you must arrive on time. Get tickets here.