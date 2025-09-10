Israeli-Russian Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov freed from captivity in Iraq

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Israeli-Russian Princeton University graduate student who was kidnapped in Iraq in 2023 while conducting research there has been freed and will return to Israel Wednesday, according to U.S. President Donald Trump and her family.

Elizabeth Tsurkov was taken hostage in Baghdad on March 21, 2023, while doing research for her doctorate about sectarianism in the region.

In July 2023, the Israeli government announced that she was being held by Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi Shia militia that is backed by Iran. Separate from the Hezbollah that is based in Lebanon, it was designated by the United States as a terrorist organization in 2009.

Tsurkov’s sister Emma, a U.S. citizen and director of quantitiative research for the Anti-Defamation League, cheered her release and credited Adam Boehler, Trump’s hostage envoy who has also negotiated the release of hostages in Gaza, Russia and elsewhere since beginning his work earlier this year.

“We are thrilled for Elizabeth’s family and especially her sister Emma Tsurkov, our ADL colleague, who fought tirelessly for her release and thank the Administration for all they did to secure her release,” wrote the ADL in a Facebook post. “What a relief to know Elizabeth is free at last.”

Two Iraqi militia officials, who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously, confirmed that Tsurkov’s release came about as a result of negotiations and not through a military operation to free her. It was not immediately clear what, if anything, Kataib Hezbollah had received in return for her release.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Tsurkov had been “tortured for many months” and used her release as an occasion to pressure Hamas, which is holding 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, to free the captives it holds.

“I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up.” Trump wrote. “HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!”

Tsurkov’s mother, Irina, told Army Radio that she felt “crazy joy, happiness” that her daughter was coming home and that she “hopes all the families of our hostages get the same news.” She thanked Trump for his efforts.

Tsurkov, 38, was released to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday. She is set to be flown to Israel on Wednesday and will be taken to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan where she will undergo an extensive evaluation and rehabilitation process similar to that devised for the Israeli hostages who have been released from Gaza, Israeli media reported.