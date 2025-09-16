‘I never stood with Bibi,’ Cuomo says as Netanyahu figures large in the NYC mayor’s race

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 49 days to the election.

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor who is polling second, has called for an end to the war in Gaza for the first time.

“There is no doubt that the people of New York and the nation see the continued carnage that is happening and are deeply, deeply disturbed and want it over, and believe it has gone on way too long,” Cuomo said in a New York Times interview published late Monday. He added, “It should end today. Return the hostages, end the violence. Today. I think it should have been over months ago.”

The comments marked a departure for Cuomo, who has long fashioned himself a “hyper-aggressive” supporter of Israel and has accused Zohran Mamdani of “fueling antisemitism” as the frontrunner wielded much stronger criticisms of Israel. After appearing to criticize Gaza’s aid crisis in August, Cuomo quickly clarified that it was just “some people” — not him personally — who questioned Israel’s conduct.

Cuomo’s latest comments come amid a historic decline in support for Israel among Democratic voters. They also come as polling shows that New York City voters strongly prefer Mamdani’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over Cuomo’s.