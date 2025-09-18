ADL files new lawsuit against 8 terror groups tied to Oct. 7 attacks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Anti-Defamation League has filed a new lawsuit on behalf of the families of victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The lawsuit, which follows another filed in July 2024 against Iran, Syria and North Korea for abetting terrorists, includes claims against eight foreign terrorist groups for their efforts in orchestrating the Oct. 7 attacks.

The terror groups added to the new lawsuit include Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, Popular Resistance Committees and Hezbollah.

The lawsuit makes use of two federal statutes: the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which allows victims to sue state sponsors of terrorism, and the Anti-Terrorism Act, which enables lawsuits against foreign terrorist organizations. It was filed by the ADL alongside Crowell and Moring, a top-earning law firm which employs dozens of former federal government officials.

“The victims of the October 7 massacre deserve justice, accountability and redress,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, in a statement. “This lawsuit seeks to do that by holding those responsible for the carnage accountable, from the state sponsors who provided the funding, weapons, and training to the terrorist organizations who carried out these unspeakable atrocities.”

The lawsuit joins a slew of cases attempting to use American courts to seek redress following Oct. 7. It seeks compensation for victims of Oct. 7 as well as punitive damages meant to deter future attacks, according to the ADL release.

The new lawsuit also includes additional families who were not included in the initial lawsuit, which is ongoing.

“The world must never forget what happened on October 7,” said plaintiffs David and Hazel Brief, whose son, Yona, was killed as a result of injuries sustained during the attack. “Our son’s life was senselessly cut short. We believe it is critical that those responsible for the horrific terror inflicted that day are held accountable in a court of law, to ensure the record is clear as to who helped support, plan and carry out the violence that day.”