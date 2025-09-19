As Mamdani vows to arrest Netanyahu, Eric Adams prepares to meet Israeli PM in New York

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 46 days to the election.

Mayor Eric Adams will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York next week, he announced.

The mayor who proudly touts his pro-Israel record said he will meet Netanyahu while the Israeli leader visits for the United Nations General Assembly.

Zohran Mamdani, the mayoral frontrunner who is beating Adams’ reelection bid by a wide margin, has pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he is elected and Netanyahu sets foot in New York. He cites the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Netanyahu has brushed off the threat as well as the charges. The United States is not party to the treaty that created the ICC, meaning there is no obligation to carry out its warrants on U.S. soil.

Adams responded to Mamdani yesterday, saying, “We respect the rule of law here. We don’t react in a reckless manner of stating that we’re going to arrest a dignitary that’s here.”