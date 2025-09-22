Fire at Florida Chabad center before Rosh Hashanah investigated as potential hate crime

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A fire at a Chabad in Florida ahead of Rosh Hashanah that destroyed a classroom is being investigated as a hate crime, according to local police.

The fire broke out late Friday night following Shabbat services at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda, Florida, charring a children’s classroom, according to the center’s director, Rabbi Simon Jacobson.

“This is terrible, but we will turn it into something positive,” Jacobson told local outlet The Daily Sun. “This to me is the epitome of darkness. The only way to get rid of darkness is to enhance the light, to do something good.”

Jacobson told the newspaper that in the classroom where the fire originated, police had found a broken window as well as traces of fuel both inside and outside of it. The letter “J” was also spray painted in black in several locations on the buildings outside walls and sidewalk.

The fire, which was contained to the classroom and resulted in no injuries, is being investigated as both arson and a hate crime, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The Anti-Defamation League of Florida, Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte Counties and Secure Community Network issued a joint statement on Facebook Sunday, writing that they were “deeply concerned about Friday’s fire and vandalism.”

“Our hearts go out to Rabbi Jacobson, his family, and the entire community during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We have been in touch with Chabad staff to offer our support and stand in solidarity as they begin the rebuilding process.”

The fire occurred just days before Rosh Hashanah, but Jacobson said that holiday services would still commence beginning Monday evening as planned.

“As we approach Rosh Hashanah, a time of renewal, reflection, and hope, let this moment remind us of our collective strength,” wrote Jacobson in an email to his congregants. “This act of hate will not define us or deter us—it will only strengthen our resolve. We will continue to build, to gather, to celebrate, and to spread light.”