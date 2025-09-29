Zohran Mamdani says the ADL does not represent Jewish New Yorkers

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 36 days to the election.

Mayor Eric Adams quit his reelection bid on Sunday, ending an unpopular, scandal-ridden administration and a longshot campaign to hold onto Grace Mansion.

Adams was consistently polling fourth, behind Democratic nominee and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. But Jews made up an important part of his base. According to a Quinnipiac poll released earlier this month, of the 12% of voters who favored Adams, 42% said they were Jewish.

Adams did not endorse another candidate but took an implicit shot at Mamdani, saying, “Beware of those who claim the answer is to destroy the very system we built together over generations.”

It remains to be seen where Adams supporters will end up. Cuomo, who hopes they will help him beat Mamdani, praised Adams’ decision on X. “I believe he is sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition,” said Cuomo. “We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them.”

Sliwa, who could also win some Adams voters, insisted he would not end his bid and blasted his remaining rivals. “Cuomo made our city unsafe, victimized New Yorkers, and resigned in disgrace. He’s dangerous. Mamdani is proudly anti-police, during a public safety crisis,” he said on X, adding, “I’m the only candidate who will make this city safe.”

Mamdani gave a cutting obituary to Adams’ administration, saying he made the city “nearly impossible” to live in. He also slammed his opponents over reports that President Trump weighed an appointment for Adams, potentially as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to tempt him out of the race and tip its outcome in Cuomo’s favor.