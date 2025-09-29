Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Israel has accepted the White House’s proposal to end the Gaza war, U.S. President Donald Trump announced during a press conference Monday afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Now we just have to get Hamas,” Trump said. “I think we will.”

Whether Hamas will assent remains to be seen. The plan includes multiple elements that the group governing Gaza has previously rejected, including its disarmament. But it also includes incentives such as guaranteed passage from Gaza for Hamas leaders who agree to peace, and a commitment by Netanyahu not to strike again in Qatar, where its top brass have taken refuge.

Crucially, Trump said, if Hamas does not agree to the plan, Israel will have his full backing to continue to prosecute the Gaza war as it sees fit.

“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it, and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself,” Netanyahu said. “This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done.”

Netanyahu praised Trump effusively in his comments after Trump’s speech, saying, “You’ve proven time and again what I’ve said many times, you are the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.” He said the plan represented “a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East” — but emphasized that Israel would not stop fighting against Hamas without its full and convincing agreement.

Under the plan, all 48 of the Israeli hostages in Gaza would be released within 72 hours of the deal’s finalization while Israel withdraws from parts of Gaza. A full withdrawal would follow as Hamas disarms and a postwar plan for governance is put in place with the support of Arab and Muslim countries. An international “Board of Peace” helmed by Trump himself would make decisions for the enclave during a transitional period.

“This is some extra work to do, but it’s so important that I’m willing to do it,” Trump said.

Trump suggested that the mass protests by Israelis calling to end the war had played a role in his thinking. In recent months, the protests have included direct appeals to Trump, who has widely been viewed as the only figure with the leverage to get Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal over the objections of his coalition partners.

“I noticed that they have large crowds gathering in Israel all the time, and they have my name up. They like me for whatever reason,” he said. “They say two things, please get the hostages back and please end the war. They’ve had it.”

Both men thanked Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law who returned to the White House after an absence to participate in the Middle East peace talks, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, for their role in the planning.

Trump boasted repeatedly of becoming the leader to end a long conflict, one that he said stretched back centuries.

“Within a few days, there’s a good chance there shouldn’t have to be a shot fired, maybe for eternity.” he said. “Wouldn’t that be nice?”