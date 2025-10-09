Donald Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Some Israelis and Jews say he should get it.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For anyone who has been living in a state of suspended animation since the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas took hundreds of hostages from Israel, the timing of the announcement on Wednesday that a deal had been reached for their release at the two-year mark could not have been more resonant.

But the timing has another significance: It comes on the eve of this year’s announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize — a sought-after award for the man who demanded and brokered the deal, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has previously expressed resentment that the Nobel committee had not honored him. Since returning to office this year, he has claimed — with some evidence — to have helped end seven world conflicts. And on Wednesday, he announced that he had achieved the biggest deal of them all, a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war that he says could pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East.

Those grateful for the deal say he deserves the honor.

“I call on the Nobel committee to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. He did something unbelievable,” Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a video statement on Thursday.

“President Trump shouldn’t just win the Nobel Prize — it should be renamed after him,” said the Republican Jewish Coalition in a statement.

And in Israel, a farmer who has used his land to send political messages in the past had the words “Nobel 4 Trump” plowed into his fields.

Trump is clearly eager for the prize. Soon after he announced the deal, the White House tweeted a picture of him with the words “The Peace President” in all-caps. Trump’s son Eric tweeted, “Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” quickly drawing tens of thousands of retweets. And his Jewish commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, added his own take: “Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Not everyone who is happy to see a deal says Trump deserves the prize. “Trump gets what he wants because he is a bully. Period. And apparently, bullying was what was necessary to get this ceasefire done,” wrote Elana Sztokman, an Israeli liberal voice, on her Substack.

It appears unlikely that Trump could get the prize this year. Nominations, which can only come from specific people empowered to suggest recipients, were required to be made by Jan. 31, and the committee said it made its choice in Monday, before the deal.

The prize, awarded most years since 1901, is intended to recognize those “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” The Nobel committee, which consists of five Norwegians, is famously resistant to pressure campaigns, and some of its members have spoken out against the kinds of anti-democratic policies that Trump is advancing at home.

Still, the committee’s chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes indicated this week — without mentioning Trump specifically — that the committee saw efforts to vie for the prize as a positive.

“We feel that the world is listening, and the world is discussing, and discussing how we can achieve peace is a good thing,” he told the BBC during a rare interview about the process.

At least two people did nominate Trump before the deadline, including an Israeli professor of law at Case Western Reserve University who said she did so in January after a brief ceasefire that resulted in the return of some but not all of the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

“Their return was an act of justice and humanity, and President Trump played a decisive role in achieving it,” Anat Alon-Beck told the Times of Israel on Thursday. “What distinguishes President Trump is his ability to deliver meaningful results through determined leadership. Under his guidance, a historic ceasefire agreement was reached, bringing home hostages whose lives were hanging by a thread.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump in July, after the deadline, amid ceasefire talks that did not yield a deal. “It’s well deserved, and you should get it,” Netanyahu told Trump at the White House when presenting the letter, which did not mention Gaza.

Past recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize include Elie Wiesel, the Dalai Lama and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, as well as two Israeli prime ministers who struck peace agreements and their Arab counterparts. One agreement — for Israel’s Menachem Begin and Egypt’s Anwar Sadat, has held — while the other, in 1994 for Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Yassir Arafat, soon collapsed amid unprecedented violence.

Some human rights advocates say even if Trump is unlikely to take home his white whale this year, there’s a chance that he could in the future if the Gaza deal is in fact inked and holds. Nina Graeger, the director of the think tank PRIO, told the BBC, “I think it would be difficult not to look in his direction then,”