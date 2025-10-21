In appearance with Elisha Wiesel, Cuomo escalates ‘antisemitism’ attack on Mamdani

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 14 days — two weeks — to the election.

Andrew Cuomo sharpened his personal attacks on Zohran Mamdani at an event on the Upper West Side on Monday. He called the frontrunner “a candidate who runs based on his antisemitic stance,” according to Politico.

Cuomo has accused Mamdani of “fueling antisemitism” throughout the race, but previously stopped short of saying Mamdani himself was antisemitic. He usually says that accusation requires “the ability to look into someone’s soul.” Asked during last week’s mayoral debate, he said, “I don’t make those judgments about people.”

That changed at the Monday event hosted by Elisha Wiesel, the son of Nobel Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Elisha Wiesel followed the event with an essay in the Wall Street Journal today.

Cuomo referenced Elie Wiesel’s quote that the opposite of love is indifference, saying that “indifference is the enemy today.” He suggested the city was dangerously indifferent to Mamdani, saying, “I am more distressed at the complacency than his arrogance and his antisemitism.”