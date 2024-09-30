Hillel unveils new programs, resources and website for Jewish students for the new school year

Hillels have been working overtime to ensure that college and university campuses are safe for Jewish students as the new school year begins. (Hillel International)

After last school year’s pervasive anti-Israel protests, spring encampments, and an unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents on campus, Hillel International and campus Hillels have been working overtime to ensure that college and university campuses this fall are safer, more welcoming, and more inclusive for Jewish students as the new school year begins.

“We know Jewish students are coming back to campus with hope and excitement, but also with real concerns and fears,” said Adam Lehman, Hillel International president and CEO. “The message we want to send is that Jewish students are welcome on campus, but antisemitism isn’t.”

That starts with Hillels leaning into the work they do best: making sure Jewish students have a strong sense of community and belonging, from the first moment they step onto campus. Campus Hillels hosted more than 300 back-to-school events for Jewish students this year, ranging from early move-ins and barbeques to Shabbat dinners and block parties — supercharged with additional support from Hillel International to help reach more Jewish students than ever before..

In addition, Hillel International created a searchable, sortable database of these welcome events to help Jewish students connect with their campus Hillel. Tens of thousands of Jewish students were able to start their semester with a sense of community, reconnecting with old friends, making new ones, and getting to know the Hillel staff who will be there to support them.

In addition to spreading Jewish joy and building Jewish community, Hillel has also continued to strengthen its commitment to addressing antisemitism on campus from all angles, including at the highest levels of university leadership.

In September, Hillel International, in partnership with the American Jewish Committee and American Council on Education, gathered over 75 college and university presidents for a historic summit to discuss confronting antisemitism on campus. Participants heard from leading experts on historical and contemporary antisemitism, the balance between free speech and students’ safety, and the impact of Title VI legislation.

The Summit built upon Hillel’s previous work with university presidents and administrators, including the flagship Hillel International Campus Climate Initiative, and the announcement this summer of a comprehensive set of recommendations for college and university administrators, aimed at combating antisemitism on campus. Those guidelines, which were released as part of a joint effort with Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Jewish Federations of North America, provide clear and proactive steps such as calling on universities to offer antisemitism education training for all students, urging leadership to communicate and uphold campus codes of conduct, and reiterating how critical campus security is for Jewish students.

Hillel is also focused on supporting Jewish students who are seeking information and educational resources about antisemitism on college campuses, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Their latest effort is Campus for All, a crucial website to help Jewish students navigate and confront antisemitism on campus, find support and community, and separate fact from fiction when it comes to Israel.

Campus for All combines facts and educational materials with interactive, innovative tools like the “Was it antisemitism?” resource, a questionnaire that enables students to explain what they witnessed or experienced, and receive guidance on what to do next. Visitors to the site can anonymously report an incident in under 30 seconds, see real-life examples of antisemitism on campus gathered by Hillel International, explore information (and examples of misinformation) about Israel, and find influencers and educators to follow on social media for trustworthy, well-informed perspectives on antisemitism, Israel, and the war.

In addition to providing resources for education and campus support, Campus for All offers students ways to get involved in supporting the Jewish community on their campus. Students can connect with their local Hillels, learn about leadership opportunities, and find ways to take action by standing up against antisemitism, calling for the release of the hostages, showing solidarity with Israel, and proudly celebrating their Jewish identity.

“We want students to be able to see that, despite the challenges, Jewish communities on campus are thriving right now,” Lehman said. “We created Campus for All to educate and empower college students with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to feel confident and stay safe. That means everything from knowing how to identify and report an antisemitic incident to getting clear, easy-to-understand facts about Israel from a source they know they can trust.”

Jewish students deserve a supportive and inclusive environment in which they can explore their studies and work toward an exciting future. While there are sure to be challenging moments on campus this fall, Hillel is committed to ensuring that Jewish students have a safe and joyful start to the school year and semester.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.