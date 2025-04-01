Jewish Funders Network spotlights visionary leadership and groundbreaking research at International Conference

Amid the backdrop of immense challenges facing Israel and global Jewry, the Jewish Funders Network’s 2025 International Conference in Nashville brought together hundreds of Jewish philanthropists and changemakers from around the world to connect, collaborate, and explore bold visions for the future.

A highlight of the annual gathering was the presentation of two prestigious awards that exemplify the conference’s core themes: honoring courageous leadership and advancing innovative ideas to meet the Jewish people’s most urgent needs.

Award-winning research confronts complexities of Israel education

“Barriers to Entry: Exploring Educator Reticence for Engaging with the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” was announced as the recipient of the 2025 Ilia Salita Excellence in Research Award (ERA), presented to Dr. Keren Fraiman of the Spertus Institute.

Fraiman’s groundbreaking research explores why many Jewish educators shy away from teaching about Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her work offers actionable strategies to help educators tackle these emotionally and politically fraught topics—an effort that has become even more urgent in the wake of recent events in Israel.

“Through her careful analysis, we now understand not just that Israel education is hard—we knew that—but more precisely how it is hard,” said Professor Jon A. Levisohn of Brandeis University. “This is what good scholarship does; it makes our understanding more precise and rigorous. And in that way, good scholarship is fundamental for any intervention that hopes to make a difference.”

The Ilia Salita ERA, established by Genesis Philanthropy Group and now awarded by the Maimonides Fund, recognizes research that transforms understanding and practice in Jewish life.

Adina Poupko honored with 2025 JJ Greenberg Memorial Award

Adina Poupko, executive director of the Natan Fund, received the 2025 JJ Greenberg Memorial Award, which honors foundation professionals under 40 who embody the vision, values, and passion of the late J.J. Greenberg.

In the aftermath of October 7, Poupko quickly mobilized resources, launched rapid-response grant initiatives, and ensured that grassroots organizations had the tools to meet urgent needs. Colleagues praised her creativity, emotional intelligence, and deep commitment to Jewish peoplehood.

“Adina brings the same deep commitment and joie-de-vivre to her work that characterized J.J. completely,” said Felicia Herman, managing director at the Maimonides Fund. “She fundamentally understands that our work is in service of strengthening the Jewish people.”

The JFN International Conference: Where Jewish philanthropy meets purpose

Held annually, the JFN International Conference is the premier gathering for Jewish funders from around the world. The 2025 conference in Nashville featured dynamic plenaries, intimate peer networking, and deep conversations on the future of Jewish giving. From emergency response in Israel to emerging strategies for engagement and inclusion, the conference serves as a hub for bold ideas and collaborative action.

To learn more about the Jewish Funders Network and its annual conference, visit www.jfunders.org.

