Jewish Communities Worldwide Called to Action: ‘Spread the Light’ Initiative Commemorating Kristallnacht

Next week, the world will commemorate the 86th anniversary of the November Pogrom, commonly known as “Kristallnacht.” In light of this event, “Spread the Light” an initiative of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and the Religious Kibbutz Movement calls upon Jewish communities across the globe to unite in a powerful act of remembrance and solidarity. In the face of rising antisemitism worldwide, synagogues, community centers, schools and other public cultural spaces are urged to join the “Spread the Light” initiative, and keep their lights on throughout the night of 10 November to commemorate the November Pogrom of 1938.

On the nights of 9-10 November 1938, the Nazis unleashed a brutal wave of destruction upon Jewish communities in Germany and Austria. Synagogues were set ablaze, Torah scrolls and sacred books were destroyed, and Jewish homes, businesses, and cultural institutions were violently ransacked. Thousands of Jews were rounded up, arrested, and imprisoned in concentration camps. The Pogrom sent a devastating message to German and Austrian Jewry that they had no future in their homes and communities, and it marked a terrifying step toward the Nazi regime’s ultimate goal: the annihilation of the Jewish people and the erasure of Jewish culture and heritage.

The “Spread the Light” initiative seeks to symbolically declare that the Jewish spirit was not, and never will be, extinguished. Whether in synagogues, schools, cultural establishments, or communal spaces, this simple act will send a powerful message: the Jewish people are still here, and our light continues to shine brightly.

This initiative, however, goes beyond symbolic lighting. Organizers encourage communities to pair this action with an educational event or gathering. Schools and synagogues are invited to hold discussions, host survivor testimonies, or engage in study sessions focused on Jewish solidarity and resilience during the Holocaust. This is not merely an act of commemoration but a vital opportunity to connect future generations to their past and educate tomorrow’s leaders about the importance of Jewish culture, heritage, and historical awareness. “Spread the Light” also fosters global solidarity, uniting Jewish communities in a shared expression of collective memory. Participating centers and organizations are asked to upload photos from these events and share them on social media hashtag, #SpreadTheLight.

As we move into a generation of remembrance without the voices of Holocaust survivors, Yad Vashem is more committed than ever to preserving the legacy of Zachor, Remembrance, and passing it on to future generations. Under the leadership of Chairman Dani Dayan, Yad Vashem is actively engaged in creating innovative ways to continue this tradition of memory and inspire people to learn about the history of the Holocaust. “Spread the Light” is one of many news initiatives empowering future generations to carry the torch of remembrance and deepen our understanding of our not-so-distant history.

As we approach the 80th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem is expanding its cultural and educational activities, ensuring that the flame of memory burns bright for generations to come. Reflecting on the importance of the “Spread the Light” initiative, Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said, “as we face a future where the voices of Holocaust survivors will no longer be with us, it is our sacred duty to ensure that their stories, together with the legacy of both the victims and survivors continue to resonate today and for future generations. The light that the Nazis tried to extinguish eighty years ago must be amplified. By spreading light on this night, we send a clear message to the world that hatred and antisemitism have no place in our modern society.”

Sarah Evron, Head of The Religious Kibbutz Movement, and founder of the “Spread the Light” initiative remarked, “during these historic times, as the State of Israel fights for its future, we call upon all communities in Israel and around the world to unite. Together, we will remember that night when the lights went out for the Jewish people. Together, we will light up the night with the glow from our cultural centers and synagogues. Now, instead of the darkness, we spread light and hope. Together, we will “Spread the Light,” a light that will never be extinguished.”

Resources for educational activities and discussions, including survivor testimonies and source materials, are available on a dedicated landing page for the “Spread the Light” project.

Join Yad Vashem in this profound initiative to show the world that, though our people have faced attempts to eradicate us, our light will continue to spread and shine brightly. Let the lights of our synagogues, schools, and centers stand as beacons of Jewish resilience, solidarity, and hope on November 9-10, 2024.

