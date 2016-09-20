Netanyahu calls on international community to support fight against terrorism

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to adopt a uniform standard in the war on terrorism, as he boarded a plane to New York.

“I expect from the international community a uniform standard in the war on terrorism. Today the entire international community says that there is a need to wage a determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism. And indeed, they must also support the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism, and this moral clarity is necessary to both fight against – and defeat – terrorism,” Netanyahu said Tuesday morning before departing for the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Netanyahu called the coming days “a very important diplomatic week for the State of Israel.” Netanyahu is scheduled to speak to the General Assembly on Thursday, a day after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in what is l likely to be the last meeting between the two world leaders before the end of Obama’s term in January.

During his meeting with Obama, Netanyahu said that he would “thank him for the great and important security assistance to the State of Israel over the coming decade,” referring to the ten-year, $38 million Memorandum of Understanding on military assistance signed between the two countries last week.

“I will then address the United Nations General Assembly. I will present Israel’s case, Israel’s truth, Israel’s justice and also Israel’s heroism – the heroism of our soldiers, our police officers and our citizens, who are waging an uncompromising struggle against brutal terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

His comments came following an uptick since last weekend in Palestinian attacks on Israeli security forces and civilians.