Sirens sound throughout Israel as part of emergency drill

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Sirens sounded throughout Israel as part of the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command emergency preparedness drill.

During the Tuesday morning drill, Israeli citizens were instructed to enter bomb shelters in their homes, work or schools.

The sirens were not sounded in the Gaza border region, where rockets fired by Palestinian terror groups continue to fall on Israeli communities.

A second siren will be sounded on Tuesday evening.

Drills have been held by security forces, government ministries and emergency services in recent days, simulating emergency situations from a multi-front war, including dealing with hazardous chemicals and rescuing people trapped in rubble.