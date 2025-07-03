Gaza ceasefire deal gaining momentum, U.S. and third parties signal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be gaining momentum Thursday, with Hamas reportedly signalling satisfaction with assurances outlined in a Washington-backed proposal.

The proposal comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump Monday, with the U.S. leader increasing pressure on Israel to end its 20-month military offensive in Gaza.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” the post continued.

United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee signalled enthusiasm over the potential for the agreement, posting a screenshot of Trump’s statements along with the caption, “excellent!”

The current deal would include the release of 10 living and 18 deceased hostages over a 60-day ceasefire, with Hamas agreeing to forgo public hostage release ceremonies and Israel agreeing to cease military operations as long as talks are ongoing, according to the Times of Israel. The final proposal will be delivered by Egypt and Qatar, according to Trump.

An unnamed official told Saudi news outlet Asharq that Hamas was satisfied with the current deal, and is expected to deliver its response to the proposed framework on Friday, according to the Times of Israel.

Another ceasefire between Israel and Hamas launched in January fell through after two months. Since then, Trump has pressured Netanyahu to reach another ceasefire agreement.

But as Hamas and Israel appear close to striking a new deal, Israel has maintained that it must be allowed to resume its offensive against Hamas, while Hamas demands a deal to permanently end the fighting.

In a statement, the Palestinian militant group said it was studying new ceasefire offers received from mediators Egypt and Qatar, but that it aimed to reach an agreement that would end the war for good, according to Reuters.

Ahead of the alleged ceasefire agreement, ultranationalist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told public broadcaster Kan that he would not support the current agreement.

“I won’t allow this reckless deal to happen,” he says. “I hope that Smotrich will join forces with me. We were elected with 14 mandates by people who do not want us to surrender in Gaza,”

“We must not stop the war without victory,” Ben Gvir continued. “What do you think will happen if we stop the war now? That Hamas will hand out flowers?”

In a post on X Wednesday, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s intentions to eradicate Hamas, writing, “We will continue until victory.”

“There will be no Hamas. There will be no Hamastan. We’re not going back to that. It’s over,” the post read. “We will not stop until we free all the hostages and restore security to the residents of the south and all Israeli citizens.”

