Trump says he and Netanyahu are ‘on the same side of every issue’ following talks on Iran, tariffs

President Donald Trump posted that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone and are on “the same side” of issues including trade and Iran.

“I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He did not provide additional information about the call, which according to Axios also covered negotiations over another potential ceasefire in Gaza.

The call comes weeks after the two men appeared to diverge on trade and Iran. Last month, Trump imposed a 17% tariff on Israel goods, a move that spurred Netanyahu to visit the White House in a bid for a reprieve.

At that meeting, Trump did not commit to removing the tariffs, and took the opportunity to announce that the United States had started nuclear deal talks with Iran, something Netanyahu has long been wary of.

At the meeting, Trump also said “Iran’s going to be in great danger” if the talks fail, though prior to beginning negotiations, he reportedly rejected an Israeli plan to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu’s office has not sent its own readout of the call, though Netanyahu shared Trump’s post and posted on X, “Thank you, President Trump!”

