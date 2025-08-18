Hundreds of thousands of Israelis join largest recent rallies on behalf of Gaza hostages

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Sunday at the end of a day of demonstrations around the country to call for the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza.

Demonstrations took place in at least 200 locations, and some municipalities and employers shut down completely in response to a call from hostage families for a general strike. The country’s largest labor coalition did not join in the strike, saying it did not think a strike could influence the government’s decisions around the war in Gaza.

Still, the demonstrations were among the largest ever against the war, and they gave voice to the 80% of Israelis whom polls show want to see Netanyahu make a deal with Hamas to bring all the hostages home. Organizers said 1 million people — more than 10% of the population — had participated during the day, including half a million at the Tel Aviv rally featuring several family members of hostages. Police said they had arrested dozens of demonstrators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged against demonstrating, saying that the protests emboldened Hamas and actually make it less likely that the hostages, of whom 20 are thought to be alive, would ever go free. The vast majority of hostages released since Hamas took about 250 on Oct. 7, 2023, have gained their freedom through negotiations.

Insiders have reportedly indicated that Netanyahu’s new plan to take control of Gaza City could be bringing Hamas back to the negotiating table — but only for a partial deal, which Netanyahu has said he will no longer consider.