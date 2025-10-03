Israel to spend up to $4.1M to bolster support among Christians in western US, filings show

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With its popularity in the United States crashing, Israel is bankrolling what organizers say will be the largest campaign of its kind to bolster support among evangelical churches, until recently seen as an unshakable base of support for the Jewish state.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has hired an American firm to run the campaign, with plans to spend as much as $4.1 million on marketing aimed at Christians across the Western part of the country, according to newly filed federal disclosures.

The documents, filed last week under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, reveal that Show Faith by Works, LLC will execute what it bills as the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in U.S. history.”

A newly formed company with a San Diego address, Show Faith by Works is run by Chad Schnitger, a prominent Christian conservative activist in California.

The initiative is designed to reach churchgoers with digital ads that are explicitly “pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian,” while dispatching a mobile “October 7th Experience” exhibit to church parking lots and Christian colleges.

The campaign adds a new prong to Israel’s U.S. communications blitz, complementing a $1.5 million-per-month contract for AI-driven social media activity with former Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale and a contract with a firm called Bridge Partners to create an influencer network called the Esther Project.

The PR blitz was anticipated after Israel’s Foreign Ministry was allocated $150 million in this year’s budget for public relations efforts.

Public attention to Israel’s efforts surged last week following reporting by an online outlet called Responsible Statecraft, which is published by the Quincy Institute, a dovish foreign policy think tank in Washington DC.

Together, the deals underscore how Israel’s government is deploying unprecedented resources to shape American opinion amid what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as the country’s “eighth front”: the battle of narratives and public opinion around the world.

The campaign comes at a time when Israel’s once-reliable support among U.S. evangelicals is showing cracks with recent surveys showing that younger evangelicals are less likely to support Israel than previous generations. Americans. Though initiated months earlier, the campaign also comes shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was perhaps the most prominent evangelical pro-Israel voice speaking to young Americans.

According to invoices attached to the filing, Show Faith, which was formed on Aug. 5, expects to receive more than $3.25 million over five months, paid in equal installments routed through the global ad giant Havas Media, while also floating an “ideal additional budget” of $835,000 for equipment and expansion.

The firm reported receiving an initial payment of about $326,000 on Sept. 18, days before it formally registered with the Department of Justice Department as a foreign agent. The arrangement mirrors the structure of the Parscale and Bridges contracts, which also list Havas as an intermediary, pointing to the company’s role in coordinating Israel’s foreign-agent activities in the United States.

Show Faith’s scope of work blends high-tech targeting with old-fashioned religious outreach.

Campaign documents detail plans for geofencing, a technique to target ads to worshippers’ phones within specific geographical boundaries around churches and Christian campuses in California, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.

The firm has pledged to recruit pastors to write op-eds and distribute “Pastoral Resource Packages” by mail, to hire social media influencers and produce television-style commercials, and to tour a branded trailer exhibit featuring tents, virtual reality headsets and kiosks designed to immerse audiences in narratives of Israel’s conflict with Hamas for a program that will be called the “October 7th Experience.”

The filings project 47 million ad impressions across display, audio and connected TV channels over the course of a year.

The filings name five people involved with Show Faith, led by its founder, Schnitger, who is listed on LinkedIn as a managing partner of Graystone Public Affairs, a political consulting and grassroots organizing firm based in Riverside, California. Schnitger also leads the state chapter of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, a conservative Christian political advocacy group.

Among the others are Melissa Lundie, who reported recent volunteer work with the Los Angeles County Republican Party and contributions to the California GOP, and Richard Tuong Do, who disclosed paying $350 in dues to attend a California GOP convention this month.

In its pitch materials, Show Faith by Works also floated the idea of recruiting celebrity spokespeople to amplify the campaign. A presentation slide attached to the filing lists figures such as actors Chris Pratt, Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, televangelist Joel Osteen, and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as potential endorsers who could bring star power to pro-Israel messaging in Christian communities. It is unclear whether any outreach to these celebrities has taken place, and the names appear in the documents as aspirational targets rather than confirmed partners.

Presentation slides outlines a series of talking points divided into two sections: pro-Israel and “anti-Palestinian state.”

The campaign’s pro-Israel messaging is designed to speak directly to pastors and Christian audiences about Israel’s biblical and historical significance. The materials emphasize the Jewish presence in the land before 1948, the state’s legitimacy and record of protecting non-Jewish populations, and Israel’s efforts to uphold civilian safety and “moral superiority” in wartime. Other talking points highlight Israel’s democratic freedoms, its partnership with the United States, and its place in the Christian New Testament, suggesting a Christmas message about the birthplace of Jesus. One bullet point says to “question the longstanding policy of a 2-state solution.”

The “anti-Palestinian” section of the plan characterizes Palestinians chiefly through the prism of Hamas. It asserts that Palestinians are complicit in Hamas’s leadership, financing and military operations, and accuses them of sheltering terrorists, hiding weapons in schools and hospitals, and celebrating the Oct. 7 attack. The materials stress that there has never been a Palestinian state, that Hamas’s and Iran’s goals are “genocidal” rather than “land-focused,” and that Palestinians have squandered opportunities for modernization in favor of violence. The filings also note attacks on American Christian aid workers in Gaza.

The new campaign is the latest in a string of foreign-agent registrations linked to Israel’s Foreign Ministry this month. On Sept. 18, Parscale’s firm, Clock Tower X LLC, registered as a foreign agent, committing to produce 100 ads per month, with 5,000 variations, to combat antisemitism in the United States. Documents revealed plans to deploy AI-driven search engine optimization tools and shape outputs of GPT-based chatbots.

Days later, a newly registered firm called Bridges Partners disclosed that it had been retained to run the Esther Project, a code-named influencer campaign designed to recruit five to six social media personalities at a time, each posting dozens of pieces of content monthly across Instagram and TikTok. Both firms were also contracted through Havas, which appears to be serving as a hub for the ministry’s U.S. spending.