Mourning on yahrzeit for 6 murdered hostages as Hamas reportedly accepts a deal it rejected

Jews around the world are marking a grim date on Tuesday: the first anniversary on the Jewish calendar of when six hostages were murdered by Hamas in captivity, shortly after the collapse of negotiations that would have freed at least some of them.

The family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the American-Israeli who became an international symbol of the hostages because of the tireless advocacy of his parents, is asking supporters to take action in his memory and that of the others who were killed alongside him in a Hamas tunnel in Rafah in Gaza.

“Please do something during those 24 hours to make our complicated world a bit better. It can be something big or small, quiet or loud, private or public,” the family’s Instagram account posted. “Do it in memory of the Beautiful Six, including our Hersh. May his memory be a revolution … for goodness.”

The other captives killed with Goldberg-Polin were Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi and Eden Yerushalmi.

Their yahrzeit, or Jewish death anniversary, comes amid continued uncertainty over the prospects for release of the remaining 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, of whom 20 are thought to remain alive. All but one were abducted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli government has announced plans to invade Gaza City, a final remaining Hamas stronghold and where the remaining captives are thought to be held, despite concerns from the military and hostage families that doing so would risk hostages’ lives. The six captives killed last year were executed as military forces neared their tunnel.

Hamas has reportedly now accepted a deal that it declined last month to cease fighting and release some of the hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and other concessions.

Polls show that 80% of Israelis say they support a deal that would end the war and win the hostages’ freedom, and many demonstrated this week in mass protests to press the case.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is no longer willing to consider partial deals and will only agree to cease fighting if Hamas surrenders or is defeated as a military force. He appeared dismissive of the new reports of Hamas’ willingness to make a deal, saying only that they showed that the Gaza City plan had placed Hamas “under immense pressure.” His far-right coalition partners have said they would not support any deal.