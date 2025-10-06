Cuomo reignites ‘globalize the intifada’ criticism of Mamdani ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 29 days to the election.

Andrew Cuomo has renewed his reproach of Zohran Mamdani over the phrase “globalize the intifada” as New York City prepares for the Oct. 7 anniversary.

Cuomo demanded yesterday that Mamdani condemn the pro-Palestinian protest slogan ahead of the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. Mamdani declined to condemn the phrase during the primary, though he has since said he does not personally use the language and would “discourage” it because of the interpretation that it could incite violence against Jews.

Cuomo also noted a protest scheduled for Oct. 7 by the pro-Palestinian group Behind Enemy Lines, which plans to rally and “Escalate for Gaza” around sites in New York City including Sen. Chuck Schumer’s house, Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office and the Anti-Defamation League.

Cuomo did not suggest any formal link between the group and Mamdani. But he said his rival “continues to play word games instead of showing moral clarity” and called on him to “reject any movement that glorifies violence or targets Jewish people.”