Cuomo reignites ‘globalize the intifada’ criticism of Mamdani ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

✏ Cuomo renews his approach
Andrew Cuomo has renewed his reproach of Zohran Mamdani over the phrase “globalize the intifada” as New York City prepares for the Oct. 7 anniversary.
Cuomo demanded yesterday that Mamdani condemn the pro-Palestinian protest slogan ahead of the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. Mamdani declined to condemn the phrase during the primary, though he has since said he does not personally use the language and would “discourage” it because of the interpretation that it could incite violence against Jews.
Cuomo also noted a protest scheduled for Oct. 7 by the pro-Palestinian group Behind Enemy Lines, which plans to rally and “Escalate for Gaza” around sites in New York City including Sen. Chuck Schumer’s house, Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office and the Anti-Defamation League.
Cuomo did not suggest any formal link between the group and Mamdani. But he said his rival “continues to play word games instead of showing moral clarity” and called on him to “reject any movement that glorifies violence or targets Jewish people.”
Mamdani hasn’t yet responded to Cuomo’s attack, but he continues to stand by his pro-Palestinian advocacy and harsh criticism of Israel. He shared a photo from his meeting with Palestinian New Yorkers in Astoria over the weekend.
🕍 Mamdani’s Jewish outreach
Mamdani has met with Hasidic leaders in recent weeks, including two rabbis from Williamsburg’s ultra-Orthodox Satmar community, according to CNN.
The frontrunner has ties to left-wing Jewish groups in the city, and he joined city comptroller Brad Lander and Rep. Jerry Nadler at progressive synagogues for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. But he’s also hoping to convince less friendly Jewish audiences.
He has a ways to go with many synagogues and mainstream Jewish organizations, as some have hosted him in private but declined to publicize their meetings.
- The meetings could have an impact behind winning support for Mamdani’s campaign. Jewish groups may want to start building relationships with the politician polls show is most likely to become the city’s next mayor.
💰 Following the money
Cuomo’s campaign raked in close to $1 million over recent weeks, including nearly $400,000 in the hours after Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race, according to his latest campaign filing.
He’s still far behind Mamdani, who said he hit the city’s $8 million fundraising cap last month.
Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa had his strongest fundraising stretch of the race, reporting more than $420,000 in the period of Aug. 19 to Sept. 29. A spokesperson for Sliwa said he hoped to reach $8 million by the end of October.
💭 Winning without a majority?
If the polls are right, Mamdani is set to win the race with about 45% of the vote. That would make him the first New York City mayor in recent history to be elected without majority support, according to Politico.
Winning less than a majority could pose problems for him in City Hall, as the democratic socialist and Israel critic may lack a mandate to pull off his progressive vision against the opposition of the city’s financial powerbrokers and political moderates.
Mamdani will face pressure from the Democratic Socialists of America if he is elected. A leader of the party’s New York City chapter said at an event last week, “Our endorsed candidates are expected to follow the will of the membership,” according to the New York Post.
