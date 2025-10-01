Sliwa calls attention to Cuomo’s pandemic comments criticizing Orthodox Jews for gathering

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 34 days to the election.

More Jewish communal leaders are backing Cuomo following Adams’ exit from the race, signaling a push among some Jewish institutions to coalesce behind the remaining moderate candidate and fight Zohran Mamdani’s momentum.

A range of Jewish groups and leaders from across New York City, largely representing Orthodox communities, endorsed Cuomo in a joint statement yesterday.

“We are deeply concerned about the direction that mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani would take our city,” they said. “We are troubled by his statements regarding the role of police in maintaining law and order, his past support for those calling to ‘globalize the intifada,’ and his socialist policies that we believe would create chaos for all New Yorkers and put our Jewish communities at risk.”

The announcement was signed by groups including the Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance, the Association of Crown Heights Shuls, the Staten Island Jewish Coalition and the Queens Jewish Alliance. Landau was also among the signatories.

Another rabbi who backed Adams, Yossi Garelik, signed a letter from the Crown Heights United PAC endorsing Cuomo on Monday.