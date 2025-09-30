Which hostage families was Zohran Mamdani quoting? Here’s what we learned.

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 35 days to the election.

We looked into Mamdani’s citation of hostage families in comments criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said on Friday, “My politics is built on a universality, and I can think of no better illustration of that than from the words of the hostage families themselves: ‘everyone for everyone.’”

Mamdani’s spokesperson Dora Pekec said he was citing Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod has been held hostage since Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen is the most vocally anti-Netanyahu of the remaining hostage families.

Phylisa Wisdom of New York Jewish Agenda said Cohen, who has spent significant time in New York while lobbying for his son and the other Israeli hostages, is a Mamdani supporter. She said Mamdani had heard from hostage families in an event organized by her progressive organization.

“NYJA hosted a briefing for elected officials in August 2024 with hostage family members, where they did indeed call for a ceasefire deal and exchange of hostages/prisoners. Zohran was one of about 30 elected officials who attended and heard this call directly from them,” she said. “It is also common to hear ‘all for all’ or “everyone for everyone’ at Israeli-led protests, including by Israelis for Peace here in the city.”