A Trump-supporting Jewish memelord steps into the NYC mayor’s race

Why does that matter? Well, it turns out that Levin is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, in addition to an online provocateur. He has called Trump “the best supporter of the Jewish people and Israel we could ever ask for” and posted a photo of Trump in a kippah with the caption, “I’M A PROUD JEW WHO VOTED FOR HITLER.” (Calling Trump “Hitler” seems meant to provoke liberals.)

Andrew Cuomo’s social media makeover, marked by a proliferation of online replies and memes, backfired after meme creator Jason Levin proudly took credit for an image reposted on Cuomo’s X page. He also posted a photo with Cuomo that appeared to be taken at a young professionals fundraiser on Monday night, according to Politico’s Playbook.

At a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Sunday, Cuomo predicted that Trump could intervene in the race to stop Zohran Mamdani. He said the president could convince his base to support Cuomo over Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, according to audio obtained by Politico.

Cuomo was hosted at the home of Jewish media executive Jimmy Finkelstein in Southampton. Also co-hosting was Finkelstein’s brother, Andrew Stein, former New York City Council President and a longtime friend of Trump who has briefed the president on Cuomo’s chances of beating Mamdani, according to The New York Times.

“Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani,” Cuomo said at the fundraiser. “And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

Sliwa and Mayor Eric Adams, the other main contender running as an independent, both snapped back at Cuomo and have said they won’t drop out to help him.