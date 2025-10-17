Fox News poll shows Mamdani crossing 50% for the first time, but Cuomo has the edge with Jewish voters

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 19 days to the election.

More New York City voters back Palestinians than Israelis, according to the poll. Most voters who side with Palestinians support Mamdani (70%) while those who support Israelis are divided among Cuomo (39%), Mamdani (28%) and Sliwa (23%).

The survey also looked at a small subgroup of Jewish registered voters. Among them, 42% favored Cuomo and a close proportion of 38% backed Mamdani, while 13% supported Sliwa.

The poll gave him 52% support among likely voters, trailed by 28% for Cuomo and 14% for Sliwa.

Shortly before the debate, a Fox News survey found Mamdani winning more than half of likely voters for the first time.

Jewish comic Amy Schumer shared her choice for mayor in an Instagram story yesterday — and it “rhymes with duomo.”

Schumer has been vocal about her support for Israel during the Gaza war, though she did not say whether her vote had anything to do with Mamdani’s Israel views.

She was among hundreds of entertainment leaders, including Jerry Seinfeld and Gal Gadot, who signed an open letter voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks. Some of her social media posts have been scrutinized by critics who said she conflated Gazans with Hamas.