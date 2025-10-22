ADL calls for antisemitism questions as NYC mayoral candidates debate for a 2nd and final time

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 13 days to the election.

The candidates will reunite for a second and final debate tonight, just days before early voting starts on Saturday.

It’s the last chance for Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to take the stage with Zohran Mamdani, who has held a double-digit polling lead for months.

Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, called for the moderators to ask candidates about their approach to antisemitism. “It is vital all candidates get on the record and publicly lay out their strategy for how they will keep Jewish New Yorkers safe during this unprecedented time,” he said.

His demand came as the ADL released a report this morning that found “hundreds of incidents of harassment, vandalism and physical violence targeting members of New York’s Jewish community” in 2025. The report did not include a number of incidents, but said they are growing in “both frequency and intensity.”

The ADL told us they want the candidates to answer three questions: how they will ensure the safety of Jewish constituents; what message they give to Jewish New Yorkers who are anxious about rising antisemitism; and what response they give to Jews who “consider the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’ to be a call for violence against Israelis/Jews worldwide.”

The last question targets Mamdani, who declined to condemn the protest slogan during the primary, but has since said he would “discourage” the term and acknowledged that it incited fear in some Jewish New Yorkers. Greenblatt has attacked Mamdani for his stance on Israel and previously said the candidate would not condemn the phrase because “he believes it.”