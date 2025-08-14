Dan Goldman says he won’t endorse Mamdani without ‘concrete steps’ to assuage Jewish NYers’ fears

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 82 days to the election.

Andrew Cuomo ran a buttoned-up primary campaign, calling attention to his institutional experience and Zohran Mamdani’s stances that fell out of step with traditional Democrats’ — especially his criticism of Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy. But that didn’t work. Cue the rebrand.

Now, Cuomo is attempting to attack Mamdani on his own turf. In a bid to unseat his rival as the progressive in the race, he posted a video boasting praise from Bernie Sanders, the Jewish mainstay of progressive politics.

Sanders has endorsed Mamdani and aligns with many of his Israel stances, though he has reportedly urged the candidate to demonstrate his criticism of Israel is not antisemitic. Sanders recently corralled a majority of Senate Democrats to vote for two resolutions blocking U.S. arms sales to Israel.

“Being a progressive means making real progress,” Cuomo said in his post on X. “There’s only one candidate in this race who’s passed a bill supported by Bernie Sanders…Surprise- that’s me.” In the video, Sanders commended the Excelsior Scholarship program that Cuomo passed as governor, which provides free, in-state public college tuition for some residents below a set income cap.

Cuomo’s X bio now declares the platform, “Real affordability” — a dig at Mamdani’s core promise. He has sought to one-up Mamdani’s plans for affordable housing, free transportation and subsidized groceries.