Cuomo comes for Mamdani’s $2,300 apartment

This piece first ran as The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. The election is in 85 days.

Andrew Cuomo is taking a shot at the housing of his opponent, Zohran Mamdani. On Sunday, he told local reporters that he was proposing “Zohran’s Law,” a measure to block the wealthy from rent-stabilized apartments like Mamdani’s.

Cuomo called Mamdani “a rich person stealing affordable housing from the poor.” In a post on X with nearly 34 million views, he pointed out that New York Assembly members make a base salary of $142,000.

Mamdani has told The New York Times that he rents his one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, one of nearly a million rent-stabilized units in the city, for $2,300 a month. Cuomo, a multimillionaire who moved into the city last year in advance of his mayoral run, pays a monthly rent of about $8,000.

The jab is an escalation of Cuomo’s personal attacks on Mamdani, whose promise to “freeze the rent” leads his campaign platform, as the former governor attempts to regain momentum in the race.

Comptroller Brad Lander, a key Jewish ally of Mamdani who cross-endorsed him in the primary, slammed Cuomo in a response on X. “I’m proposing Andrew’s Law,” he wrote. “If you resigned as Governor in a blaze of harassment & corruption, and you lost the primary, and you have no idea what you’re talking about…it’s time to go back to Westchester.” (Lander pays $3,300 a month toward the mortgage on the Park Slope rowhouse he owns, which he has said he could not afford today.)