NYC mayoral candidates react, mildly, to UN’s Palestinian statehood meetings in their backyard

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 39 days to the election.

The mayoral campaign trail has been subject to traffic delays this week as the United Nations General Assembly has convened in Manhattan, with Palestinian statehood on the agenda.

In a race that has at times centered on Israel issues, the candidates have commented on what’s happening at the U.N. but not made it a centerpiece of their activity this week.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said, “We don’t believe this will change American policy, and it will not affect the mayor’s race, nor the governor’s position, which is that what’s going on in Gaza is horrific, the hostages must be returned, the violence must end and Hamas must be held accountable.”

Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro said, “Everyone knows the mayor’s longstanding support for Israel and for the Jewish people of New York. At the same time, he deeply respects the Muslim community and the Islamic faith. But let’s be clear — Eric Adams is running to be the mayor of New York City, not the Secretary of the United Nations.”

Meanwhile, Mamdani stuck to the advocacy for Palestinians that has carried through his campaign. “The most urgent focus should be, from these allies and from our own federal government, to stop this genocide,” he said, adding, “I think that recognition of dignity is important, and yet the most important thing is to stop the suffering.”