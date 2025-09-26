NYC mayoral candidates react, mildly, to UN’s Palestinian statehood meetings in their backyard

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 39 days to the election.
💡 What candidates are saying about the U.N.’s Palestinian statehood meetings
The mayoral campaign trail has been subject to traffic delays this week as the United Nations General Assembly has convened in Manhattan, with Palestinian statehood on the agenda.
In a race that has at times centered on Israel issues, the candidates have commented on what’s happening at the U.N. but not made it a centerpiece of their activity this week.
Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said, “We don’t believe this will change American policy, and it will not affect the mayor’s race, nor the governor’s position, which is that what’s going on in Gaza is horrific, the hostages must be returned, the violence must end and Hamas must be held accountable.”
Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro said, “Everyone knows the mayor’s longstanding support for Israel and for the Jewish people of New York. At the same time, he deeply respects the Muslim community and the Islamic faith. But let’s be clear — Eric Adams is running to be the mayor of New York City, not the Secretary of the United Nations.”
Meanwhile, Mamdani stuck to the advocacy for Palestinians that has carried through his campaign. “The most urgent focus should be, from these allies and from our own federal government, to stop this genocide,” he said, adding, “I think that recognition of dignity is important, and yet the most important thing is to stop the suffering.”
The moment suggests that international politics might recede in the waning weeks of the race. “If you’re pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, you probably decided who you’re voting for during the primary,” Chris Coffey, chief executive of Tusk Strategies, a political and government consulting firm, told Politico. “So are the candidates really picking up voters by focusing on this?”
🏆 Progressive Jewish group
- Mamdani has the first mayoral endorsement of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a national progressive Jewish group, reported Politico. “We are really very excited about Zohran and his platform not in spite of our commitment to Jewish values but because of them,” said CEO Jamie Beran. The group is anti-Trump but has largely avoided positions on Israel.
Jim Walden, the former independent candidate who quit the race earlier this month, announced he is endorsing Cuomo and urged Adams and Sliwa to follow his lead. “We need to unify against Zohran Mamdani,” he said.
📊 Numbers to know
A new Fox News poll says that Jewish voters prefer Cuomo. The survey gave Cuomo 40% of Jewish voters, followed by 27% for Mamdani and 12% for Adams.
Surveys on how Jews are breaking in this race have been highly mixed. A recent Marist poll said Mamdani and Cuomo are tied for Jewish voters, while a recent Quinnipiac poll found Adams winning Jews by a wide margin.
The Fox News survey did match up with several others on one result: Mamdani is wining the race. The poll gave him 45% support among registered voters, followed by Cuomo with 27%, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa with 11% and Adams with 8%.
👀 Trump watch
After weeks of speculation that President Trump would intervene in the race to help Cuomo beat Mamdani, he said Mamdani’s election would be a political “gift” to Republicans.
“I think it’s the greatest thing to ever happen to the Republican Party,” Trump said yesterday. “If a communist takes over New York City, I think that’s a gift to the Republican Party. It’s sad for New York, but it’s a gift.”
Worries that Trump could be right have influenced national Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. They have waffled over endorsing Mamdani, partly for fear of Republicans seizing on the democratic socialist who represents the left flank of their party, and harming the chances of moderate Democratic candidates in other states.
