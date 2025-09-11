Sections

Larry Ellison, Jewish Oracle CEO, briefly tops list as world’s richest man

He was the first Jew to top Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

A photo of Larry Ellison speaking from a podium.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison speaks during a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By
The world’s richest Jew, Oracle Corp. chief technology officer Larry Ellison, briefly surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wednesday as the richest man in the world.

Ellison’s elevation following a surge in Oracle stock marked the first time that a Jewish billionaire topped Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. After a better-than-expected earnings report, his estimated wealth rose by $89 billion in the largest one-day increase ever recorded, but by the end of the day, Musk, who has long held the top spot, regained his top ranking by $1 billion.

Ellison, 81, has long consistently edged out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the wealthiest Jew in the world. He is the largest shareholder the software company that he cofounded in 1977.

Ellison was raised in a Reform Jewish home by his adoptive parents, and famously refused to have a bar mitzvah because Hebrew school conflicted with his baseball practice. He has also been a major donor to the Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces.

In 2019, Ellison also donated to an excavation project in east Jerusalem that received criticism from Palestinians as well as Israeli peace activists. Two years later, Ellison reportedly offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a post on the board of directors of the company.

Ellison is currently worth $383.2 billion, compared to Musk’s $384.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

