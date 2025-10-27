Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum joins Mamdani rally with progressive leaders in Queens

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 8 days to the election.

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, a longtime advocate of LGBTQ rights and anti-Trump activist, campaigned with Zohran Mamdani for the first time at a huge rally on Sunday.

Mamdani also stood with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a trifecta of the country’s Muslim, Jewish and Christian progressive stars — at the Queens Forest Hills Stadium, where nearly all 13,000 seats were filled.

The generational torch of democratic socialism was on show, with 34-year-old Mamdani crediting 84-year-old Sanders for his meteoric rise. He told the crowd, “I stand before you tonight only because the senator dared to stand alone for so long. I speak the language of democratic socialism only because he spoke it first.”

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez also demonstrated a united progressive front around Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian platform, which has been as core to his campaign as affordability.

“They want us to think we are crazy,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We are sane to demand affordable and decent housing, a decent wage, the right to health care, that we pay to care for our people instead of the flattening of Palestinians and oppressed people abroad.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also appeared in her first time campaigning with Mamdani since she endorsed him in September, showing the support Mamdani has amassed among moderate Democratic leaders.

Hochul was heckled with a “tax the rich” chant, referencing a key proposal of Mamdani’s that Hochul has opposed. Mamdani joined her on stage and clasped her hand to throw their arms up together, softening the crowd’s reaction.

Kleinbaum, who retired from the LGBTQ synagogue Congregation Beth Simchat Torah last year, admitted in her speech, “I don’t agree with our leader Zohran Mamdani in everything that he says,” an apparent reference to Mamdani’s pointed rhetoric about Israel. She added, “I don’t agree with anyone on everything.”

Kleinbaum also said, “One thing I know for sure: that Muslims and Jews must work together for a shared future of all of us, where the humanity of Palestinians and Israelis have a future of shared security, freedom, dignity and justice.” She said she strongly rejected attacks on Mamdani’s faith from his critics and opponents. (Kleinbaum’s wife, Randi Weingarten, helms the American Federation of Teachers, the union whose New York chapter endorsed Mamdani, to some Jewish educators’ chagrin.)

Brad Lander, who ran against Mamdani in the primary and now campaigns with him, also spoke about a shared future for Israelis and Palestinians and Jews and Muslims in New York City. Citing his own Jewish values, Lander also said that “10s of 1000s of Jewish New Yorkers” were supporting Mamdani and that he was committed to all Jews’ safety.

“On primary night, Zohran made a commitment to reach out to people who disagree with him, and since then, I have seen him keep that promise in dozens of meetings with rabbis and Jewish leaders, in house parties, in synagogues, at town halls, at Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services,” Lander said.