Prominent Orthodox politician swaps endorsement of Republican for Cuomo as NYC mayoral election nears

Curtis Sliwa has long pointed to Dov Hikind, a former New York state assemblyman who represented Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn for more than three decades, as one of strongest allies within the New York Jewish community.

Last month, in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Sliwa named Hikind, who also founded the nonprofit Americans Against Antisemitism, as a key Jewish figure in his circle. The pair also canvassed together during Rosh Hashanah.

“Without a doubt, the man that I’ve been through so many struggles over the years is Dov Hikind,” said Sliwa. “He knows everyone, and he is completely in support of me because he knows, whenever Jews have been in need, he says, ‘Curtis was always there.’”

But on Sunday, as early voting started in the election, Hikind dropped his support for Sliwa. Instead, he urged New Yorkers to vote for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a last-ditch effort to halt frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s march to City Hall.

“As difficult as it is for me to post this video, I must face the reality as I see it,” Hikind said in a message posted to social media. “I endorsed Curtis Sliwa and while I never thought I’d say this, I am now asking that you vote for Andrew Cuomo. Why? Because if Mamdani wins, the very future of New York City is at stake.”

He added, “You don’t have to love Cuomo. I’ve been clear about how I feel about him. This election though isn’t about who we like. It’s about saving New York City from Mamdani.”

Hikind’s flip-flop comes as Jewish advocates increasingly urge voters to back Cuomo as a way to consolidate opposition to Mamdani, a democratic socialist who is staunchly critical of Israel. With Mamdani posting a double-digit lead over Cuomo in polls, and Sliwa is tailing third in the race, some Jewish voices are intensifying efforts to persuade Sliwa to drop out and back Cuomo. That includes in Hikind’s region of Brooklyn, where the exit last month of Mayor Eric Adams from the race caused some Jewish leaders who had not committed to a candidate to back Cuomo.

Hikind has indeed long criticized Cuomo for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sexual harassment allegations against him in 2021 that led to his resignation.

“I believe that the person that is best for the people of New York is Curtis Sliwa,” said Hikind during a Fox News interview posted by Sliwa on Instagram earlier this month. “We have Cuomo, who was governor of the state of New York, and quit. He decided to quit because of things that he was involved in, the inappropriate behavior with so many women, and let’s not forget, Cuomo is responsible for 1000s and 1000s of senior citizens being sent to nursing homes during COVID.”

In 2020, Hikind published a book trolling Cuomo’s decisions during the pandemic titled “Lessons in ‘Leadership,’” that included a foreword lambasting “King Covidius Cuomo” followed by 100 pages of blank white paper.

Now, he said in his new post, he had no choice but to vote for Cuomo. “We do not have the luxury of misplacing our votes. I like Curtis. I still think he’d be a great mayor, but right now, there’s only one person who can stop Mamdani, and that’s Andrew Cuomo,” he said. “You don’t have to love him. You don’t have to like him. You just have to save New York City. So I urge you to vote for Cuomo.”