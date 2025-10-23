This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 12 days to the election.

Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa teamed up against Zohran Mamdani several times during the final general election debate last night.

They accused him of being unready to combat antisemitism and too inexperienced to govern, and both jeered at him for dodging questions about housing measures that will be on the ballot.

Mamdani promised to be a mayor “who doesn’t just protect Jewish New Yorkers, but also celebrates and cherishes them.” He said that in addition to increasing funding for hate crime prevention programs and boosting synagogue security, he would implement a school curriculum that teaches students “about the beauty and breadth of the Jewish experience.” (Such a curriculum became available to schools this year.)

Cuomo retorted, “You’re the savior of the Jewish people? You won’t denounce ‘globalize the intifada,’ which means ‘kill Jews.’” (Mamdani declined to condemn the protest slogan during the primary, but since repeatedly said he would discourage the term and acknowledged that it incited fear among some Jews.)

Cuomo also referenced an open letter released Wednesday from rabbis across the country, who said that a Mamdani victory would threaten “the safety and dignity of Jews in every city.” Over 800 rabbis have now signed the letter.

Sliwa also butted in to say that his sons were among the Jewish New Yorkers unconvinced by Mamdani’s promise to fight antisemitism. “Let me speak on behalf of my two sons,” said Sliwa. “When they’ve heard some of the statements you’ve made, like in support of global jihad — and I hear some people out there saying that ‘Jews, their time is due,’ which means the same thing — they’re frightened, they’re scared.”