Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This piece first ran as The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the latest developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here. The election is in 90 days.

🇮🇱 Cuomo wobbles on Israel

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now running for mayor of New York City, gave two different comments on Israel in interviews on Tuesday.

Speaking with Bloomberg News, Cuomo said, “Do I support what the Israel government is doing vis-à-vis Gaza? No. Do I support Israel impeding humanitarian aid? No.” Bloomberg called the statement a “shift” for the staunchly pro-Israel mayoral candidate.

But hours later, Cuomo distanced himself from those comments in an interview with The New York Times, attributing them to the views of other New Yorkers. “I was airing what some people feel,” he said. “You have some people who feel that Israel is not acting appropriately. That’s their opinion.”

Cuomo called for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, but said there was “propaganda and misinformation” about who to blame for the lack of aid. He also attacked Zohran Mamdani, saying, “I believe Zohran is pro-Hamas.”

Cuomo’s primary loss to Mamdani, an outspoken critic of Israel, drew national attention to changing sentiment about Israel among Democratic voters. A growing number of Democrats, responding to both public sentiment and reports of starvation amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, have begun expressing public criticism of the Israeli government and war effort.

🙏 Adams counts his blessings

Mayor Eric Adams met rabbis and dozens of other faith leaders on Tuesday in what he called the “largest citywide religious endorsement ceremony in New York history.” The claim is hard to verify.

Shofars were blown to open the media event, followed by a prayer from Bishop Chantel Wright that compared Adams to Moses, according to The New York Times. (He has previously compared himself to a “modern-day Maccabee,” as well.)

Rabbi Michael Landau said the mayor represented “the very pinnacle of integrity, decency, honesty, wisdom and intelligence,” along with “moral clarity” on Israel, which Adams has defended during its war in Gaza. Other rabbis present, according to an Instagram post from the Adams campaign, were Shlomo Nisanov and Yossi Garelik. (Adams has drawn criticis

📋 Mamdani spurs sign-ups

After Mamdani’s primary win, more than 10,000 people signed up for Run for Something, an organization that recruits and supports young progressives who want to run for office.

“That’s the biggest organic surge of candidate recruitment we’ve ever seen,” co-founder Amanda Litman said in an interview with Intelligencer. Litman, who is Jewish, said the “genocide” in Gaza was one of many factors that alienated progressives from mainstream Democratic leaders.