Mayor Eric Adams calls himself ‘a modern-day Maccabee’ at pre-Hanukkah party at Gracie Mansion

Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers gathered amid beautifully decorated Christmas trees at Gracie Mansion, Mayor Eric Adams’ residence, for a pre-Hanukkah celebration feting several local Jews and charities.

In prepared remarks, the new Jewish commissioner of the NYPD, Jessica Tisch — whose introduction was met with applause by the packed room — referenced the Hanukkah story, calling Adams — who earlier that day lost a bid to reduce the number of charges he faces as part of a federal corruption indictment — “a light in our community.”

Those receiving awards, honors and citations included Lizzy Savetsky, an Orthodox Jewish influencer in Manhattan known for her pro-Israel content, and four Jewish college students from across the city recognized for their work fighting antisemitism and amplifying Jewish pride on their campuses — Tali Dardashti from New York University, Danielle Babaev from Queens College, Maya Gavriel from Baruch College and Noam Woldenberg from Columbia University.

Guests — including actor and pro-Israel influencer Zach Sage Fox, CEO of UJA-Federation Eric Goldstein and Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis — circulated from room to room, with many opting to enjoy the unseasonably warm December temperatures on the patio. Richie Taylor, the barrier-breaking Orthodox NYPD deputy chief, was among many uniformed police offers at the event.

On the menu? A smorgasbord of Hanukkah fare and kosher bites which, several signs noted, came courtesy of the Mendy’s outpost at the Jewish Children’s Museum. The spread included latkes with applesauce and sufganiyot, beef lo mein, and chicken shawarma. The wines were Israeli, and assorted flavors of seltzer were also on offer.

A mayoral Hanukkah party is an annual tradition that dates back to Michael Bloomberg’s administration — he put on swanky affairs typically held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. But Bloomberg was hardly the first New York City mayor to celebrate the Festival of Lights: During David Dinkins’ administration in the early 1990s, there was a menorah lighting ceremony that took place on the steps of City Hall with a cantor, a rabbi, and students from a Jewish school singing together.

In his brief remarks to the crowded ballroom — where many guests shushed their talkative neighbors in order to hear above the din — Adams recalled his visits to Krakow and Rome’s Jewish ghetto. Saying that hatred cannot simply be willed away, he said that as mayor of the city with the largest population of Jews, he and his administration are going “to do [their] part” to fight antisemitism.

“We’re committed to rid our city of any form of hate, antisemitism, hate against Sikhs, hate against African Americans, Islamophobia — hate against any other group,” Adams said.

“We will stand tall together,” he continued. “I want to be extremely clear on this Hanukkah: Eric Leroy Adams is a modern-day Maccabee.”

Other honorees of the evening included Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender from the Achiezer Community Resource Center, which deals with crisis management; Achim B’Yachad, which provides the services of Chai Lifeline for Hasidic families dealing with serious illness or loss; and Chazaq, which seeks to provide Jewish education to Jews of all ages.

