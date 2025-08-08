Brian Lehrer quizzes Mamdani on how his ‘Not On Our Dime’ bill would have affected synagogues

This piece first ran as The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. The election is in 88 days.

Zohran Mamdani was quizzed about how he would use the mayoralty to influence Israel in an interview with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer on Thursday.

Lehrer asked Mamdani about his “Not On Our Dime” bill from May 2023, which proposed blocking New York nonprofits from supporting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but failed to pass the New York State Assembly.

“We had a caller concerned that you want to fine or sue his synagogue for supporting what he considers non-political humanitarian groups,” said Lehrer, who is Jewish. Offering examples, he said, “Hatzalah has a local branch with significant ambulance presence in New York. ZAKA describes itself as emergency response, rescue, and recovery operations around the world.”

Mamdani said his bill sought to align New York with international law and sanctions against Israeli settlement. When pressed on the fear that synagogues would be penalized, he said, “Of course, this legislation is not in any way pertaining to local synagogues and these kinds of fines.”

Mamdani drew a contrast between his advocacy for Palestinians and the pro-Israel records of his opponents, pointing out that Andrew Cuomo joined Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal defense team last year.